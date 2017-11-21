Care New England Claims They Will Continue in Pawtucket Area, But Refuse to Give Details

Care New England (CNE) issued a press release claiming that the healthcare company had developed plans for the continuation of "community-based care in the Pawtucket region." But, when pressed for specifics CNE refused to respond to answer any questions. The floundering hospital group is now in negotiations to be acquired by Partners HealthCare in Boston.

When asked how many jobs would be retained, what would happen to those employees not retained, where the new facility would be located

"We will continue to provide more details as we work to solidify these plans," said Jim Beardsworth, spokesperson for CNE.

This announcement comes as Care New England is set to close Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

“As soon as Care New England announced it would be closing Pawtucket Memorial, I said clearly that no one should lose their job and Care New England could not just walk away from the property. I am pleased that Care New England will continue to provide primary care services on the Memorial campus to ensure that Pawtucket residents still have access to the care and services they need. I look forward to working with their leadership team to identify a long-term use for the hospital building,” said RI Governor Gina Raimondo in the press release, but her office refused to answer how these jobs would be retained. Over 800 employees are slated to lose their jobs at Memorial.

Rhode Island has had three consecutive months of jobs losses.

Care New England’s Plan

“My first priority is to ensure that the people of our community, particularly our underserved community, have access to health services here in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley. We all recognize the significant challenges in the hospital services. I will continue to advocate that CNE provide for the essential needs of our community and be inclusive and transparent throughout the process,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien in the release. His press spokesperson unavailable to answer if a location has been determined and how many jobs would be retained.

For those in medical residencies, Care New England says they “will seek to maintain these residencies and this affiliation under Kent Hospital.”

They add that the “transfer will require approval by both the American College of Graduate Medical Education and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as by The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.”

Care New England continued, “physician practice-based training for these residencies would continue to be performed at office sites in Pawtucket and hospital-based training would be done at Kent Hospital and other hospitals in the region.”

“Care New England is dedicated to meeting the needs of the population that have historically been served by Memorial Hospital in a way that honors and continues the legacy of this institution, while acknowledging the industry-changing dynamics and future of health care,” said James E. Fanale, MD, CNE executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief clinical officer. CNE has lost nearly $120 million in the past two years.

Closure of Memorial Hospital

CNE submitted the Memorial Hospital application for closure earlier this month.

According to the application, “At 9.3 percent occupancy, Memorial’s daily census has been significantly below capacity and below what is required to be financially viable. Due to service readiness, staffing, and operational requirements to meet licensure conditions, Memorial loses approximately $2 million per month. Given such under-utilization and unsustainable chronic financial losses, Memorial cannot continue to adequately staff and deliver patient care services in a clinically safe and financially viable manner and intends to cease all operations as soon as possible.”

Last week, United Nurses and Allied Health Professionals (UNAP) General Counsel Chris Callaci joined GoLocal LIVE and talked about Care New England's (CNE) effort to close Memorial Hospital without state approval on GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday.

He blasted CNE for their failure to meet the minimum standards of the closure process.

