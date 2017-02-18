Brown Biomedical Research Hub Awards First Pilot Project Grants

The biomedical research hub at Brown University has awarded its first two Pilot Project grants. With the grants, the Advance Clinical and Translational Research (Advance - CTR) teams will set out to test new ways of fighting a diabetes complication and orthopedic tissue injury.

“We couldn’t be more excited by the response we received to the program and the high caliber of applications that were ultimately submitted. This underscores a true unmet need in Rhode Island for pilot funding,” said Dr. Sharon Rounds, director of the Pilot Projects program, professor of medicine in the Warren Alpert Medical School and Providence V.A. Medical Center physician.

The Advance-CTR launched in July 2016 with a $19.5 million, five-year Institutional Development Program Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

One of its programs is the Pilot Projects awards to kickstart such team science.

The Grants

Each grant provides $75,000 for one year with an option for a second year.

In one of the new projects, two researchers will delve deep into the molecular biology of why people with diabetes often have vasculature that does not dilate to accommodate increased blood flow. That condition can lead to serious health problems.

Researchers on the other project will study and evaluate the potential for certain stem cells to help heal damage to the meniscus cartilage in the knee. Injury to the meniscus can be a precursor to osteoarthritis, which is the leading cause of disability in the elderly.

Related Slideshow: Brown Grads Leading in US Business

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.