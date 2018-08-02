Alzheimer’s Assoc., Lt. Gov. McKee to Host Town Hall Meetings Addressing the Disease

The Alzheimer's Association in partnership with Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee is set to launch a series of Town Hall meeting across Rhode Island to talk to people who lives have been impacted by Alzheimer's.

“Many states across the country are addressing the needs of families and caregivers through their Alzheimer’s disease state plans. By participating in a community town hall conversation, you help shape the quality of care that you and others receive in the future,” says Donna M. McGowan, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter.

The Town Hall series kicks off on Monday, August 6th in four communities:

Warwick Public Library, Central Library: 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wood River Health Services: 823 Main Street, Hope Valley, RI 02832, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Benjamin Eddy Building: 6 S. Killingly Road, Foster, RI 02825, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Hope Alzheimer's Center: 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Alzheimer’s in RI and the Country

Alzheimer's remains the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in America that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed and must remain a health care priority across the country.

More than 23,000 Rhode Islanders are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to grow from more than 5 million today to as many as 16 million in 2050.

