XO Cafe to Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 1997 Menu Prices

XO Cafe in Providence is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The restaurant, which opened in 1997, will offer menu prices from1997 for a limited time beginning on December 11 and running through December 16.

The menu will feature Bento Box, Duck Ménage à Trois, XO Filet, and Chocolate Wrapped Cheesecake.

Over the years, XO Cafe has been voted as “Most Romantic Restaurant," “Best Steakhouse," and most recently “Best Brunch in Providence.”

XO Café, 125 North Main Street, Providence, serves dinner Monday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Sunday is brunch only.

