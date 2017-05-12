What to Offer Mom to Drink for Mother’s Day
Friday, May 12, 2017
Lower calorie, organic, less sugar, low carb, gluten free have now become buzz words (no pun intended) in the world of adult beverages. With many producers voluntarily adding nutritional facts to their packaging today’s consumer is becoming more and more aware of how their choice of adult beverage affects their dietary concerns.
Without compromising quality or taste there are several wines and alternative beverages that are setting the standard for the more health conscious consumer. New to our market are the lifestyle sparkling wines from SYLTBAR (pronounced Zut bar.) Claus Blohm and his wife Regina have partnered with great Italian producers to make a delightful DOC Prosecco and sparkling rosé which they brought to Miami several years ago. The wines are naturally low in sugar due to a double fermentation process. The grapes start in a thermal-controlled stainless steel tanks for 10 days where the fermentation turns the grapes into wine. Next, the wine moves to pressurized tanks for the 25-day sparkling process. This is where the process ends for many Proseccos. The SYLTBAR Premium Prosecco is held for another 60 days in stainless steel tanks, allowing the yeast to work their magic.
This leaves only fruit sugar behind from the 100% Glera in the prosecco and the 100% Merlot grapes in the sparkling rosé. Dr. Camillo Ricordi at the University of Miami Diabetes Research Institute has certified that SYLTBAR has the lowest amount of glucose, only 166mg of Glucose per 100ml glass compared to an average of four times more in other Proseccos. The sugar content in SYLTBAR is meant to be low enough for some diabetics to enjoy. SYLTBAR is also, vegan, low in carbs with no added sulfites and the prosecco has only 49 calories in a 6-oz. glass.
These healthy qualities would be meaningless to a true sparkling wine enthusiast if the wines weren’t good, however both the prosecco and sparkling rosé over deliver in the glass. The prosecco has lovely flavors of pear, golden apple, white peach and hints of lemon. Perfect for brunch, lunch, as an aperitif or for dinner. The 100% Merlot sparkling rosé has a gorgeous powder rose hue with a lovely fruit nose and perfect flirty bubbles. The absence of additional sugar makes these wines much more enjoyable on a warm, sunny afternoon on the boat, at the beach or by the pool.
The newest addition to beverage in the can category is the innovative Sparkling Saké line SOCIAL Enjoyments. USDA organic, gluten-free, sulfite free with no artificial sweeteners. 1 gram of sugar per can and only 88 calories. The brand claims to provide the most health-conscious alcoholic beverage possible. It is made using reverse osmosis water, organic sake made from brown rice, organic erythritol and citric acid. The all natural flavors currently available are Pink Grapefruit Ginger, Hibiscus Cucumber and Toasted Coconut Almond.
So here you have a few new ideas for Mom this year. Let her enjoy her love for wine and show your care for her continued good health. Cheers!
Sandra Gasbarro is President of Chris Gasbarro's Fine Wine & Spirits
