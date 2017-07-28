Trattoria Roma Launches New Delivery Service

Federal Hill’s Trattoria Roma has launched a new delivery service that will focus on a 5-mile radius.

“I'm happy to now be able to bring Roma’s most popular menu items direct to our loyal guests. We worked hard to make this service a reality for them,” said Chef Domenic Ierfino of Roma.

The delivery menu offers, Pizza, Calzones, Appetizers, Salads, Subs, Wraps, Pastas and Desserts.

Delivery Service is available Sunday through Thursday until 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 1a.m.

For more information or place an order please call 401-331-5000.

