Tony Jones’ Top 5 Rhode Island Beers

If you’re a resident of Rhode Island, then the term ‘Rhody Beer’ would certainly remind you of that distinct flavor that a beer made in the Ocean State will always have. There’s a reason why beers crafted in this state are special, not only does Rhode Island have a rich history of crafting the finest beers, it also has around 375 years of history of beer making and delivering something unique to the beer thirsty world. Here are some of my favorite beers to have come out of Rhode Island:

5. The Stalk:

Brewed by Proclamation Ale Company, the Stalk is a beer that is a cult favorite in Rhode Island. The beer comes in a cloudy gold color with a touch of sublime haziness on top of an aroma that is well-suited for all type of preferences. The Stalk is primarily a beer having flavors that can be characterized as having a tinge of citrus. Having an alcohol concentration of 8.60% the Stalk is a beer that should always be in your fridge for all type of occasions.

4. Captain’s Daughter:

Currently rated as the best beer of Rhode Island, the Captain’s Daughter is indeed a must try for anyone who’s trying to get a taste of Rhode Island’s finest beer. The essence of this beer comes out of its brewing process as it’s brewed with high-quality pilsner malt and flaked oats. The best part about the Captain’s Daughter is that you always discover something new, whether it’s an improvement in the aroma or the taste.

3. Galaxy:

Galaxy continues the great work Proclamation Ale Company is doing for beer lovers in Rhode Island. Galaxy is brewed in such a way that the maximum flavor and aroma is obtained through the hops, Amarillo and Citra. The best thing about Galaxy is that it almost feels like it is bursting with citrus juices and tropical fruit aroma.

2. Mosaic:

The name of the beer pretty much tells about what it’ll offer, the mosaic is a supreme combination of a wide variety of brewing ingredients which include raw hops, citrusy flavors and stone fruits. The aroma represents the typical taste of beers from Rhode Island. Due to the usage of raw hops the taste of the Mosaic is very much spicy or maybe sour due to the citrus flavors.

1. Narragansett Bock:

A favorite of Rhode Island is the Narragansett Bock, hopped with Northern Brewers and Hallertau hops the Narragansett Bock wouldn’t be consider as a typical Rhody beer but still it gives you something unique. The very taste of the beer gives your taste buds a creamy sensation and an aroma that you’ll remember for quite some time.

Beers out of Rhode Island are widely recognized not just in the U.S but also all over the world.

This is simply one man's opinion, what is YOUR favorite Rhody brew?

