Saturday, January 21, 2017

Steffen Rasch, GoLocalProv Wine Writer

 

This week's featured wine is an absolutely stunning Bordeaux! Chateau Fombrauge is this week's featured Estate – an Estate that has been making wine for over 500 years. The latest chapter in the history book of Chateau Fombrauge was written in 1999 when it was purchased by Bernard Magrez, the owner of such iconic Châteaus as La Tour Carnet and Pape Clément, not to mention Château Clos Haut-Peyraguey - one of the premier sweet wine producers in Sauternes. After acquiring Chateau Fombrauge Bernard Magrez hired acclaimed Bordeaux-based wine consultant Michel Rolland to help tweak procedures in the vineyard and winery and help forge the next generation of Chateau Fombrauge wines.

As noted a few weeks ago, in Bordeaux the classic red wine is almost always a blend consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc with Malbec, Carmenere or Petit Verdot sometimes blended in also. While the limestone and clay-rich soils of the right bank of the Gironde estuary are better suited for growing Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon is preferred in the left bank’s more gravelly soils.

This week's wine is a St-Emilion - a true 'Right Bank' Bordeaux – and therefore a wine one can expect to be Merlot heavy. The exact proportions of each grape variety varies from vintage to vintage with the 2012 Chateau Fombrauge consisting of 90% Merlot, 9% Cabernet Sauvignon and 1% Cabernet Franc. The grapes are all sourced from the Estate's 125 acres of vineyards. After sorting and crushing the wine undergoes alcoholic fermentation in temperature-controlled vats. The wine is then matured in oak barrels (30% new) for anywhere between 14 and 16 months.

The result is a delicious medium-plus bodied wine filled with ripe black and blue fruit. There is a core of savory herbs, earth and (surprising) minerality that runs through the wine with ripe, well-integrated tannins. A light grip on the mid-palate gives way to lingering dark cherries on the long finish. Good stuff.

Cheers, 

Steffen Rasch is a Certified Sommelier and Specialist of Wine. Learn about wine in person by signing up for one of his tastings at the Providence Wine Academy.

 

Related Slideshow: 10 New England Wine Getaways

Newport Vineyards

Newport Vineyards is the perfect Rhode Island destination for wine lovers year round. Visit the winery this weekend for tastings and tours, featuring an array of award winning wines.

909 E Main Road, Middletown, RI. (401) 848-5161.

Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineya

Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards in Little Compton is much more than just a winery—it is a place to get away from the stresses of life and indulge your senses, a place to try new things, a place to focus on you. The vineyard is open every day, and invites you to come for a tasting and tour. Try their Petite Red, Vidal Blanc, and many more of their distinctive wines.

162 W Main Road, Little Compton, RI. (401) 635-8486.

Greenvale Vineyards

Visit Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth to sample their estate grown and produced wine, made in small batches. While at the estate, try seven different wines and keep the wine glass for only $12. While you are tasting, take in the gorgeous views of both the vineyard and river. Besides tasting the wines, Greenvale also invites customers to tour the winery and learn about the history and process of winemaking at the vineyard.

582 Wapping Road, Portsmouth, RI. (401) 847-3777.

Maugle Sierra Vineyards

For a trip to a vineyard that includes much more than just wine, hop over the border to Ledyard, CT, to check out Maugle Sierra Vineyards. The vineyard hosts live music on Fridays and Sundays to compliment your wine tasting experience. Pack a dinner or light fare and enjoy a tasting session in the Sierra Room while you take in the sunset.

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, CT. (860) 464-2987.

Nickle Creek Vineyards

Nickle Creek Vineyard is a family owned and operated Rhode Island wine treasure. The winery, located in Foster, makes it their mission to handcraft the most unique, high quality wines in the business. All wines are created in small batches, giving them a distinctly unique taste. This weekend, visit their tasting room to try their variety of wines. On your way out, be sure to pick up a bottle of Foster Nights to get you through those chilly New England evenings.

12 King Road, Foster, RI. (401) 369-3694.

Nashoba Valley Winery

Take the bite off the winter chill this weekend and take a drive to Nashoba Valley Winery in Bolton. The winery hosts tasting events everyday from 10am-4:30pm For $5, receive a free tasting glass and samples of up to five different wines. Some favorites include Strawberry Rhubarb Wine, Holiday Special Cranberry Apple (a new release in November 2013), and New English Cider. If you are in the mood for something other than wine (if that’s possible), check out their beer selection as well!

100 Wattaquadock Hill Road, Bolton, MA. (978) 779-5521.

Bishop’s Orchards Winery

The wines from Bishop’s Orchards Winery and Farm Market in Guilford, CT, have won over 179 medals since the winery opened in 2005. The tasting room at Bishop’s is open seven days a week year round, so no time is off-limits for wine tasting. Head over on the weekend to enjoy a winery tour pre or post tasting session. While visiting the winery, also be sure to check out the market for fresh baked goodies.

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT. (203) 453-2338.

Diamond Hill Vineyards

For a cool twist on classic wine labels, look no further than Diamond Hill Vineyard in Cumberland. At Diamond Hill, you can get custom designed wine labels perfect for any occasion. If you’re interested in tasting the wines, visit their elegant tasting room for samples of their high quality wines such as Cranberry Apple, Estate Pinot Noir, or Blackberry.

3145 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI. (401) 333-2751.

Westport Rivers

Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery

Tucked away on the southern coast of Massachusetts, Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery, located about an hour’s drive from Worcester, is worth the trip. For only $10, you can take home a special edition etched wine glass and enjoy a tasting of up to six of their award-winning wines. While the tasting room is open Monday-Saturday, free winery tours are also offered to the public every Saturday from 1-3pm.

417 Hixbridge Rd, Westport, MA. (508) 636-3423.

Travessia Winery

Found on the southern Massachusetts coast about 30 minutes outside of Providence, is Travessia Winery in New Bedford. This micro-winery puts a twist on traditional wine culture with its cool urban flair. Travessia is open for sales and tastings Wednesday-Sunday, and invites customers to come in and enjoy their unique variety of wines.

760 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA. (774) 929-6534.

 
 

