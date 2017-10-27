Roma Announces New Deli & Café hours & Expansion of Events Space

Roma restaurant on Federal Hill has expanded its Deli and Cafe hours of operation and is converting its café dining room to be able to be used as a special events space in the evenings.

“With so many requests from guests that love to relax in our deli and café being open later made sense” he went on to say “Our adding more events space has become a necessity with so many family-oriented events requesting space,” said Chef Domenic Ierfino,”

The café and deli will now be open until 9 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings. Event bookings for the downstairs space adjacent to the café and deli space will now be an option in addition to the upstairs banquet space. All gift certificates will be honored in the café and deli.

