Welcome! Login | Register
 

Top RI Legislative Priorities for Leaders, Lobbyists in 2017—Top RI Legislative Priorities for Leaders, Lobbyists in…

Activist Calls Prov. Restaurant Racist for Selling Malt Liquor in Paper Bag—Activist Calls Prov. Restaurant Racist for Selling Malt…

Martin Returns, URI Rolls St. Joseph’s 88-58—Martin Returns, URI Rolls St. Joseph's 88-58

DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor—DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Four Top Tips for 2017—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Four Top Tips for…

Photos from the First Day at the General Assembly 2017—Photos from the First Day at the General…

Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Brussels Sprout Soup—Chef Walter's Flavors + Knowledge: Brussels Sprout Soup

PC Looks to Snap 3 Game Skid at Home Against Georgetown—PC Looks to Snap 3 Game Skid at…

Providence is Not Very Good at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions—Providence is Not Too Good at Keeping New…

RI Food Fights Kicks Off Lord of the Wings Competition—RI Food Fights Kicks Off Lord of the…

 
 

RI Food Fights Kicks Off Lord of the Wings Competition

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Rhode Island Food Fights is hosting their fourth annual Lord of the Wings competition to see who has the best wings in Rhode Island. 

The entire list of competitors includes the defending champions Boneheads Wing Bar, Pizza J, Tomaselli's at Rosario, Rick's Roadhouse, Thirsty Beaver Cranston / Thirsty Beaver Smithfield, Cook & Dagger, Rocco's Pub & Grub, 84 Tavern on Canal, The Office Kitchen & Bar, Rooftop at Providence G, Providence G Pub, Biergarten, Wings on 5, SoulFull Fried Chicken, Timmy's Legendary Grilled Pizza, Federal Taphouse & Kitchen, The Fire Brick Oven Pizza & Bar,The Rosendale, BrewMasters Neighborhood Tavern, The Tilted Tavern, The Village, and Wings on 5!

How to Participate 

To participate, buy a 'Passport' for $20. Each Passport has a coupon for EACH competing restaurant and is good for at least 6 wings from each restaurant. Participants have from Jan 1 to Jan 31 to use your coupons. VOTE online for your favorites.

To purchase a passport, click here. 

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Best Comfort Food

Prev Next

Breakfast in a Jar, Bistro 22, Cranston

The relatively new Bistro 22 is part of the re-birth going on in Garden City, in Cranston. Many new shops and restaurants have opened in the last year and this may be the best of the lot. Bistro 22 is an American style bistro featuring local ingredients and creative dishes. It is the perfect stop to re-fuel while shopping or it is worth its own trip. The dish we chose has become a staple of our visits: Breakfast in a Jar. Slowly braised beef short rib is served along with diced potato, bacon, a poached egg and a little truffle juice. The whole thing is served in a small jar and accompanied by buttery, thick cut toast. Combine all the ingredients on the toast and it is a pretty perfect bite. 22 Midway Rd. 383-6400

See more

Prev Next

Boeuf Bourguignon, Pot au Feu, Providence

If you are looking for the latest fad or newest dish in town, Pot au Feu is not the place for you. Owner Bob Burke likes to say that if a recipe isn't 300 years old, they're not interested. There is no more representative dish of French cuisine than Beef Bourguignon. A humble cut of beef is seasoned and slowly braised until tender and flavorful. The Pot's version features large chunks of beef braised with red wine and herbs until tender. It is served with their potato gratin and all that delicious broth makes for perfect French bread dipping. And hey...it was Julia Child's favorite! 44 Custom House St. 273-8953

See more

Prev Next

French Onion Soup, Chez Pascal, Providence

There is something comfortable about a perfect bowl of soup. On a chilly afternoon or evening, it can be the perfect partner to a good read or your favorite TV show. On cool, October nights, we like to head over to Hope Street, in Providence, and check out the perfect French onion soup at Chez Pascal. This bistro classic features slowly braised onions with beef and chicken broth, sherry, a French bread crouton and melted cheese. It is baked in the oven and is served bubbly and melty and satisfying. Chez Pascal uses Gruyere as their cheese of choice...and we totally agree! This cheese has the perfect combination of flavor and melt. 960 Hope St. 421-4422

See more

Prev Next

Cottage Pie, Buskers, Newport

Don't let the name fool you...this is a delicious Shepherd's Pie. Buskers is that perfect Irish pub you've been searching for and more. A "Busker" is a street musician or performer and we would happily sing for this supper! This is comfort on a plate: ground beef is combined with medley of vegetables including carrots and corn and peas and  topped with their delicious house mashed potatoes and gravy. It is all baked until the top is crisp and brown. These flavors are classic and comforting and executed very well here. It will take the chill out of your bones for sure. 178 Thames St. 846-5856

See more

Prev Next

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese, Siena, Smithfield

As much as the Cottage Pie spoke to the Irish in us, the Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese speaks to the Italian in us. Too often Bolognese has been reduced to a homogeneous dish that falls short of what the creators intended. Not so at Siena. This is everything Bolognese should be. The Tarro brothers, long ago, brought their delicious interpretation of Tuscan food home to Rhode Island and this was the dish that hooked us. Sirloin steak, pork and pancetta are all cooked together in a tasty tomato sauce until the truly become part of the sauce. It is then tossed with tagliatelle pasta and topped with the classic Parmigiano Reggiano. Mangia! 400 Putnam Pike, 349-4111

See more

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!