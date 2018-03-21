Prov’s Schasteâ Announces Addition of Beer, Wine, & Cocktails to Menu

Schasteâ, a minimalist style teahouse and creperie in Providence, announced that they have added beer, wine, and cocktails to its menu.

The menu also includes mocktails, and hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages.

“We are excited to offer a small, select choice of beer, a carefully curated wine list, and SpecialTEA cocktails. As in much of what we do at Schasteâ, the idea is quality over quantity; we infuse spirits with our tea, make our own flavoring syrups and sorbet to create a truly unique cocktail experience. Now guests can linger and relax over a cup of tea or a glass of wine,” said co-founder Tony Lopez.

Lopez adds that customers can also get any tea with a shot of liquor.

The Expanded Menu

The teahouse’s wines, which customers can buy by the bottle or the glass, include vintages from Argentina and Chile.

Its beers include Dos Equis (Lager and Amber), Bohemia, Dogfish Head IPA, Fool Proof IPA, and Fat Tire Amber Ale.

Mocktails include Blueberry Breakfast, made with English Breakfast tea, blueberries, currant, and lemon; The Green Sage, made with fresh sage, honey, premium Sencha green tea, and almond milk; and Jamaica Fauxjito, made with fresh mint, honey, lime, Pacific Coast mint tea, Jamaica, and Perrier.

Schasteâ

Located on Broadway in Providence, Schasteâ offers a tea list that features more than 50 premium loose-leaf teas meticulously sourced from all corners of the globe, with each tea having distinct health benefits.

Schasteâ also offers a gourmet crêpe menu that draws inspiration from many cultural cuisines. It consists of sweet and savory options that satisfy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert appetites. Creations include south-of-the-border inspired Ranchero Crepes, Cajéta (Mexican Caramel) crepes, and combinations that include Guava and Cream Cheese or house-reduced Malbec over Brie and Seville Orange marmalade.

The teahouse also makes its own tea-flavored ice cream, tea-infused baked goods, and provides non-crêpe options that include breakfast sandwiches, salads, daily soup specials, French Press coffee, and other specialty drinks.

Any crêpe can easily be made gluten-free or vegan on demand.

Hours of Operation

Schasteâ is open:

Monday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Wednesday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Thursday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Friday 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

