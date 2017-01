slides: Providence Restaurant Week Features Over 90 Restaurants - See the Participants

Providence Restaurant Week is about kick off and you don't want to miss out.

Starting on January 15 and ending on January 28, Providence restaurant week more than 70 restaurants from all over Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

“Providence’s culinary scene is home to some of the most nationally recognized chefs and restaurants in the country,” said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), which runs the twice-yearly event. “The long standing tradition of Providence Restaurant Weeks offers locals and visitors the chance to sample fare and experience dining in one of the top food destinations in the country.”

Participating restaurants include Capriccio, Cassarino's, The Capital Grille, Chapel Grille, Circe Restaurant and Bar and many more.

To see the full list of restaurants that are participating, as well as their menus, click here.

Enjoy a three-course lunch at $14.95 and or a three-course dinner at $29.95 or $34.95.

For more information, click here

