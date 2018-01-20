Providence Restaurant Week Features 90 Restaurants - See the Participants

Providence Restaurant Week is underway.

Running until January 27, Providence restaurant week features 90 restaurants from all over Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

Participating restaurants include Capriccio, Cassarino's, The Capital Grille, Chapel Grille, Circe Restaurant and Bar and many more.

Enjoy a three-course lunch at $16.95 and or a three-course dinner at $29.95 or $34.95.

See the Full List of Restaurants in the Slideshow Below

For more information, click here

Related Slideshow: 2018 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.