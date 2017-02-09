Providence Named 5th Best Pizza Destination in US, Says Travel + Leisure

Providence pizza is really good - 5th best in the country says Travel + Leisure magazine.

"I'n the 2016 America’s Favorite Places survey, T+L readers cast their votes on their favorite towns and cities across the country, ranking everything from the friendliness of the people to their enthusiasm for Christmas lights. Just shy of the top three spots this year, Chicago's famed deep dishes still earn the Windy City a high rank on the list. And Providence, Rhode Island, the birthplace of the grilled pizza, also ranks high," writes Travel and Leisure.

About Providence pizza, Travel & Leisure wrote, “try the city’s signature grilled pizza (they flip the dough while it’s cooking, just before adding the toppings) at the new Bacaro in downtown, or the classic Al Forno. If you’re only looking for a taste, sample bready pizza strips with sauce at LaSalle Bakery, or stop by historic Caserta in Federal Hill for a casual Sicilian-thick slice.”

Phoenix, Arizona is ranked as the top pizza destination in the country.

