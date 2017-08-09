Providence Jewelry District Restaurants On GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste on Wednesday

On Wednesday’s The Taste, host Rick Simone speaks with chefs and managers from establishments in the heart of Providence’s Historic Jewelry District.

Chef Jamirse De la Rosa from The District joins Simone in The Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about The District menu, atmosphere, and Sunday brunch.

Celebrating 20 years in the Historic Jewelry District, David Scanlan with Olga’s Cup and Saucer will talk about how the business has grown and changed over the years, while still featuring artisanal techniques and hand made goods.

Rick’s Roadhouse General Manager, Jeff Shabo will talk about the feel good food on their menu and how Rick’s Roadhouse perfects comfort food like slow smoked ribs, briskets and pulled pork.

Chef Maura Shea will talk about the upscale comfort food lineup at The Village and weekend brunch.

Chef Shea puts a twist on savory and sweet. There’s also plenty of entertainment to discuss as The Village hosts trivia, live music and more.



