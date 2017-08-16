Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Planning The Perfect Special Event with Rick Simone on LIVE’s the Taste

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Belle Mer

On Wednesday’s The Taste, host Rick Simone talks with hospitality, event, and planning professionals from Newport, Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick.

They’ll discuss the best ways to celebrate and plan corporate functions, weddings,  anniversaries, and more special events.

The Waterman Grille in Providence is part of the Newport Restaurant Group and Kim Crawley, will talk about hosting events for up to 125 guests at the location situated along the Seekonk River. Crawley formally served as President of Rhode Chapter of the International Live Events Association.

Maggie Longo, Director of Operations at Harbor Lights has been in the hospitality and events field for over 30 years. She’ll talk about the variety of unique event venues all at Harbor Lights, situated on Warwick Neck. 

For ten years, Twin River has hosted events for all occasions. Donna Wing, Director of Sales and Catering at Twin River will talk about amenities and services at the casino and event center.  Wing is actively involved in the International Live Events Association and is the former Regional Vice President.

Whether you’re hosting a small intimate wedding or a large corporate event, Steven Popko with Belle Mer located on Goat Island in Newport will talk options at their sea side venue.

Belle Mer is part of Longwood Venues that owns multiple event venue destinations in Southern New England. 

Watch The Taste and GoLocal LIVE starting at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.on GoLocalProv. 
 

 

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do in New England Before the Summer Ends - 2017

Prev Next

Pick Berries at Sweet Berry Farm

Middletown, RI 

Grab a basket and fill it to the brim with seasonal fruit.

Blueberries, raspberries, peaches, and blackberries will all be available at different points during the remainder of summer. 

Read More

Prev Next

Take a Wine Tour 

Across New England

New England is home to some of the best wineries in the country from Newport Vineyards in Rhode Island to Westport Rivers Vineyards in Massachusetts. 

You can hit them all on the Coastal Wine Trail. 

The trail stretches from Cape Cod and the Islands through the South Coast of Massachusetts and Coastal Rhode Island and Coastal Connecticut.

Read More

Prev Next

Visit Worcester Art Museum 

Worcester, MA 

The Worcester Art Museum is offering free admission throughout the month of August, so take advantage. 

“Free August” includes access for everyone to special exhibitions, the permanent galleries, and WAM’s August programming -- including Art + Market, tours, Art Carts, arms and armor demonstrations, and Nude Drawing in the Galleries.

Read More

Prev Next

Catch a Movie at the Rustic Drive-In

North Smithfield, RI

Call up your friends, pack a picnic, and sit in your car as feature films are projected along giant outdoor screens.

The audio plays right through your radio, so be sure to turn the volume up high as you snack on your candy and popcorn. 

Read More

Prev Next

Visit Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour 

Waterbury, Vermont 

Take a 30 minute tour of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream factory in Vermont and see where your favorite flavors of ice cream are made. It is ice cream season after all. 

The factory is open year round and admission is just $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids 12 and under are FREE.

Read More

Prev Next

Participate in the Worcester World Cup 2017

Worcester, MA

The 2017 Worcester World Cup is set to take place from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13. 

The Worcester World Cup is more than a soccer tournament. It's a celebration of Worcester and a safe, friendly family event that people look forward to all year.

Read More

Prev Next

Eat Clam Cakes From Flo’s

Portsmouth, Middletown

Head to Flo's and take a bite of a Flo’s clam cake and you’ll understand why they’ve been around since 1936.

Dip it in a side of tartar sauce or enjoy as is.

Read More 

Prev Next

Visit Fruitlands Museum 

Harvard, Massachusetts 

The Fruitlands Museum offers four galleries of New England history set on 200 acres of land with 2.5 miles of walking trails woven into it for folks to enjoy the scenery. 

Admission to the museum is $5. 

Read More

Prev Next

Walk Along Narragansett Beach 

Narragansett, RI

Take the last few strolls of the summer along Narragansett Beach.

Keep an eye out for sea glass as Narrow River or The Towers come into view.

Prev Next

Visit Southwick Zoo 

Mendon, Ma 

Have to make at least one trip to the Zoo before the summer ends.

If you have yet to go, or event if you have, head to Southwick Zoo and to see giraffes, zebras and much more. 

The Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Read More 

Prev Next

Go Out on the Water With the Providence River Boat Company 

Providence, RI

Take an end of summer cruise through the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor.

Just relax and take in the scenery. 

Read More

Prev Next

Ride a Hot Air Balloon at Great Falls Balloon Festival 

Lewiston, Maine

Get up to Maine and hop into a hot air balloon during the Great Falls Balloon Festival. 

Visitors will have the chance to take a balloon ride high above the ground and watch the sun rise or set.

The festival takes place from August 19 to August 21. 

Prev Next

Catch a Show at Cape Playhouse Theatre 

Cape Cod

Take a ride to Cape Cod and visit the oldest summer theatre in the country, Cape Playhouse. Cape Playhouse was first opened in 1927 by Raymond Moore. 

The theatre has been home to some of the biggest stars to ever grace a stage like Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart amongst others.

Click here for more information

Prev Next

Attend Waterfire

Providence, RI

Providence WaterFire has grown to be an iconic Rhode Island event.

Starting out in 1994 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of First Night Providence, it has grown to run continuously, once a month, from May-November and boasts over 80 blazing fires in the middle of the Providence River.

WaterFire is a not-for-profit organization that aims to creatively transform Providence – and they do! Each event is accompanied with music by artists from around the world, varies food stands and art stands to browse as you stroll along the river. 

Prev Next

Zip Line in the Berkshires 

Need some extra excitement to close out the summer? Head to the Berkshires and get yourself on a zip line, maybe even do a canopy tour. 

There are three different tour options, starting with the base area tour which lasts an hour or the Mountain Top or Valley Jump tour which takes three hours. Both of those are sure to shoot some adrenaline into your day. 

Read More

Prev Next

Drink a Del’s

You have not had a full summer if you have not sipped a Del's frozen lemonade yet.

The lemon flavor is always a safe bet, but try the watermelon or blueberry flavors a try if you’re feeling adventurous. 

Read More

Prev Next

Visit Canobie Lake Park 

Salem, New Hampshire

Go on an adventure to Canobie Lake Park and find some thrilling rides to go on. 

There are roller coasters, water rides, kids rides and games, as well as, shows. 

Don't let the summer go by without going to Canobie Lake Park. 

Read More

Prev Next

Walk The Freedom Trail

Boston, MA

The Freedom Trail is a two and a half mile walking tour that connects 16 significant Boston landmarks.

Interior access to the Freedom Trail's sites is also free, except for the Paul Revere House, the Old South Meeting House and the Old State House.

The Freedom Trail is a great way to get exercise, explore Boston and learn about history, all at the same time.

If you buy tickets online they are discounted at $12 for adults, $10 for students and $6.50 for kids ages 6-12. 

Read More

Prev Next

See Billy Joel at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

The must see concert of the summer, Billy Joel at Fenway Park on August 30. 

Billy Joel released his first hit song, arguably still his biggest hit, Piano Man in 1973 an since has become the 6th best selling recording artist and the third best selling solo artist in the United States. 

Joel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and then the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. 

Seeing Joel would be a great way to cap off the summer. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

Walk the Newport Cliff Walk

Newport, RI

The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions is its gilded age mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free.

The 3.5 mile long path runs behind the mansions on the eastern shore of Newport. It is a National Recreation Trail – the first in New England! The majority of the walk is easy, but be sure to wear good shoes; the sand can make the path slippery. 

 

PHOTO: Connie Ma/flickr

Prev Next

Visit Acadia National Park

Maine

People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.

The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Visit Acadia and hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.

The park entrance fee is FREE from August 25th to the 28th. 

Besides that, admission is $12 while those 15 and under are FREE of charge.

Read More

Prev Next

Play Golf at Harbor Lights

Warwick, RI 

Last weeks of summer, be sure to get those final rounds of the season in at Harbor Lights. 

Harbor Lights in Warwick offers golfers a great place to tee it up.

Not to mention the amazing scenery and the great food at the Par + Tackle restaurant. 

Read More

Prev Next

Go to Royalston Falls

Royalston, MA

If you want a little bit of late summer adventure, hike to Royalston Falls in Royalston, MA.

The hike itself isn’t too long, but it can be challenging. It leads you to a remote gorge created by prehistoric glacial meltwater and 45 foot plunging waterfall within a half-hidden ravine. If you’re up for the adventure, the destination is far worth the trek. 

Read More

Prev Next

Go Fishing

Across New England 

Take advantage of the great weather. 

Grab the fishing poles and head out to the water for a relaxing day of fishing. 

Prev Next

Walk, Run or Bike the Blackstone River Bikeway

Runs from Worcester to Providence

The idea behind the Blackstone River Bikeway was to create a bike path running 48 miles, from Worcester to Providence along the National Heritage Corridor. It links the Blackstone River and the Blackstone Canal connect with the East Bay Bike Path in Rhode Island. 

Read More

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!