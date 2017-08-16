Planning The Perfect Special Event with Rick Simone on LIVE’s the Taste

On Wednesday’s The Taste, host Rick Simone talks with hospitality, event, and planning professionals from Newport, Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick.

They’ll discuss the best ways to celebrate and plan corporate functions, weddings, anniversaries, and more special events.

The Waterman Grille in Providence is part of the Newport Restaurant Group and Kim Crawley, will talk about hosting events for up to 125 guests at the location situated along the Seekonk River. Crawley formally served as President of Rhode Chapter of the International Live Events Association.

Maggie Longo, Director of Operations at Harbor Lights has been in the hospitality and events field for over 30 years. She’ll talk about the variety of unique event venues all at Harbor Lights, situated on Warwick Neck.

For ten years, Twin River has hosted events for all occasions. Donna Wing, Director of Sales and Catering at Twin River will talk about amenities and services at the casino and event center. Wing is actively involved in the International Live Events Association and is the former Regional Vice President.

Whether you’re hosting a small intimate wedding or a large corporate event, Steven Popko with Belle Mer located on Goat Island in Newport will talk options at their sea side venue.

Belle Mer is part of Longwood Venues that owns multiple event venue destinations in Southern New England.

Watch The Taste and GoLocal LIVE starting at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.on GoLocalProv.



