PBS’ Roger Swain to Take Part in “Growers Seminar” at Hope & Main

The seminar will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hope and Main in Warren Rhode Island.

Registration is required.

Roger Swain

Swain is known to millions from his years of hosting the PBS show “The Victory Garden,” and is recognized by his trademark red suspenders.

During the seminar, he will impart practical advice for backyard and small farms in the larger context of how gardening sustains us, personally and collectively.

Lee Reich

Reich is an avid farmdener (more than a gardener, less than a farmer), and spent years researching with the USDA and Cornell University.

Lee will discuss growing methods and marketing potential for uncommon fruit varieties, rich in flavor and good for organic and pesticide-free growing, as well as discuss best practices for no-till techniques.

NOFA/RI

NOFA/RI is dedicated to supporting organic food, farming, and gardening in Rhode Island.

NOFA/RI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

