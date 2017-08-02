One Providence Restaurant Makes Bon Appétit’s “Best New Restaurants in America”

Just one restaurant made Bon Appétit's "Best New Restaurants in America" list.

It is the newest shack in town -- Bucktown.

The food magazine writes:

A Southern-fried food shack that does New England proud.

GO HERE: for a taste of New Orleans on the Eastern Seaboard. Chef Ashley Faulkner and her co-owner Adam Mir's hole-in-the-wall nails those craveable Southern masterpieces—fried shrimp po’boys, hushpuppies with honey butter, banana pudding—in a low-key bar setting.

ORDER THE: largest quantity of fried food that your crew can handle: the “captain's platter” (flawlessly fried catch-of-the-day); the deep-golden fried shrimp; and the shatteringly crisp fried chicken. Then tack on sides of collard greens and extra-gooey mac and cheese.

THE VIBE IS: no-frills. Place your order at the counter, grab a seat at one of the high-top tables, and soon trays of delicious fried things will arrive.

