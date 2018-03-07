Newport Vineyards Raises Over $8K for Puerto Rico Recovery Efforts

Newport Vineyards raised more than $8,000 for Puerto Rico recovery efforts through their Una Noche Para Puerto Rico event.

The event, put on by the Cultivate Committee, was held on Friday, February 23 and was attended by over 200 guests.

The over $8,000 raised is being split between the Mark E. Curry Family Foundation - Cosa Nuestra’s Hurricane Relief Fund, whose goal is to feed warm meals to those who are still in need and get small restaurants back in business.

The organization will use 100% of funds raised to pay local restaurants and local chefs to produce meals that will be delivered to those in need.

The funds will also go to help rebuild La Estación in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, the restaurant owned by Chef Kevin Roth, a long time friend of Newport Vineyards Executive Chef Andy Texeira.

Una Noche Para Puerto Rico

The night was a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, and included dancing to the music of Robertico Y su Alebreke of Providence.

Guest chef’s Chef Kevin Roth of La Estación in Puerto Rico, and Chef Giovanna Huyke of La Fabrica Central in Cambridge, MA joined Newport Vineyards Executive Chef Andy Texeira’s culinary team in creating an authentic Puerto Rican fare including; Pork Pinchos, Matahambre and a Lechon Station. Maris Corujo, Newport Vineyards Event Manager, worked with Narciso Moreno, Sales Director of Puerto Rican Tourism Company, who helped procure silent auction items including a grand prize trip to Puerto Rico that encompassed airfare, hotel, and attraction vouchers.

Silent auction, as well as food and beverage sponsors included; Don Q Rum, Goya, Foley Fish, Newport Storm/Thomas Tew Rum, Rail Explorers, ESJ Azul Hotel, TRYP by Wyndham, Courtyard Marriott Miramar, The Water Club Hotel, JetBlue.

