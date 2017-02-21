Newport Storm Named Official Beer of Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Newport Storm Brewery ’s Spring Irish Red Ale has been named the official beer of the 61st annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This will be Newport Storm’s sixth year of being the official beer sponsor.

The 2017 parade is set for Saturday, March 11.

“We always look forward to partnering with the parade committee and setting up the pint nights. These fundraisers over the past years, have helped raise more than $10,000 for the parade fund,” said Theresa Malafronte, PR Coordinator of Newport Storm,

Newport Storm Pint Nights begin a full week before the parade.

The Parlor, 5th Element, and O’Brien’s Pub are just a few of the other partnering Pint Night spots.

For more information on Newport Storm, click here.

Prev Next St. Pat’s 5K If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, think about participating in the St.Pat’s 5K. The Tour de Patrick includes three 5K races in three different cities. On March 8th the Tour de Patrick hits Providence with the race starting at 11am at the Rhode Island State House. Make sure to register for the race online. After the race, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 12 pm on Smith Street. For more information, click here. St. Pat’s 5K: Rhode Island State House, Smith Street, Providence, RI, 02908 Prev Next Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade On March 15th don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of Newport’s 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade begins at 11 am at Newport City Hall and will include everything from marching bands to clown units. After the parade make sure to check out the alcohol-free St. Patrick’s Day family celebration which will feature bag pipers and Irish step dancers. Entry to this event is free and you’ll have the chance to win giveaways and cash prizes. Click here for more information. St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 43 Broadway, Newport, RI, 02840 St. Patrick’s Day Family Celebration: The “Hut,” Golden Hill Street, Newport, RI, 02840 (Behind Newport Public Library) Prev Next South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Brought to you by the Allied War Veteran’s Council, South Boston’s one and only St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on March 16th. This parade is said to be the second largest parade in the country and is seen on live TV. The parade starts at 1pm. Make sure to check their website for the parade route as well as a list of pubs and bars recommended by the parade commitee. For more details, go here. St. Patrick’s Day Parade: West Broadway, Boston, MA, 02127 Prev Next 11th Annual Mystic Irish Parade If you want to keep the Irish spirit alive after St. Patrick’s Day, the 11th Annual Mystic Irish Parade is on March 23rd. This single day celebration has over 2,000 marchers and 30,000 spectators. There will also be decorated floats, Gaelic music, and the famous Irish jig. The parade kicks off at 1pm and is an event you will not want to miss. Keep checking their website for parade route information. Click here for more information. 11th Annual Mystic Irish Parade: Mystic, Connecticut Prev Next Harpoon St. Patrick’s Day Festival St. Patrick’s Day is not a one day celebration, at least not according to the Harpoon St. Patrick’s Day Festival. On Friday March 7th from 5:30 pm to 11 pm (doors close at 9:30 pm) and Saturday March 8th from 2 pm to 9 pm (doors close at 7:30 pm) step inside the largest brewery in Boston and enjoy food venders selling corned beef and cabbage and cash bars featuring Harpoon Celtic Red. Also get ready to dance the Irish jig because both nights feature 4 or more live bands. The coverage charge is $20 at the door (cash only). For more details, visit their website. Harpoon Brewery: 306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210 Prev Next Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Connecticut has another great parade on Sunday March 16th in Greater New Haven. This parade which begins at 1:30 pm is a free event and is the largest spectator event in Connecticut. This parade features 3,000 marchers, bag pipers, clowns and marching units, and will be broadcasted on FOX CT. Click here for more details. St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Derby Avenue and Chapel Street, New Haven, CT, 06511 Prev Next A Little Bit of Ireland Described as pure Celtic magic, the A Little Bit of Ireland show on March 15th and 16th at the Reagle Music Theatre is now celebrating its 16th anniversary. As the largest Irish show in New England, this show features Irish tenors, Riverdance, a master Irish comic and a peek at Irish cottage life. There are three shows and tickets start at $35, purchase them online. Visit their website for more information. Reagle Music Theatre: 617 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA, 02452 Prev Next Durgin Park One of the best parts about St. Patrick’s Day is of course the corned beef and cabbage dinner. Durgin Park located near Faneuil Hall in Boston is known for its traditional New England corned beef and cabbage dinners so you won’t have to miss out on this Irish tradition. For more information, click here. Durgin Park: 340 Faneuil Hall Market Place, Boston, MA, 02109 Prev Next Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Worcester County is a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Massachusetts and take pride in your Irish- American heritage. The Worcester County St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is a nonprofit organization dedicated to a safe family-oriented parade, which begins March 9th at 12 pm. Click here for details. St. Patrick’s Parade: Park Avenue, Worcester, 01602 Prev Next RiRa Faneuil Hall is not the only place to enjoy some traditional Irish cuisine, RiRa is a popular Irish pub in Providence that serves some great Irish food including a Guinness stew and house brined corn beef. Make sure to check their website for events, they often feature trivia nights and live music. For more information, visit RiRa online. RiRa:: 50 Exchange Terrace, Providence, RI, 02903 Prev





































