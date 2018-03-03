Newport Restaurant Week 2018 - See the Participants

One of the best weeks of the spring season has arrived, Newport Restaurant Week.

Newport Restaurant Week began on Friday, March 2 and runs through March 11 featuring more than 50 restaurants in the Newport and Bristol County area.

For a List of Participating Restaurants, see the Slideshow Below.

Restaurant Week offers restaurant attendees a three-course meal at restaurants that range from fancy and first class to just the average pub that folks would go to hang out or watch a big game.

During restaurant week, a three-course lunch will cost $16, while a three-course dinner will cost $35 no matter what restaurant you are at.

Restaurants include The Mooring, The Boat House, Brix at Newport Vineyards and much more.

For a full list of participating restaurants as well as links to their menu's, see the slideshow below.

Related Slideshow: Newport Restaurant Week Participants - Spring 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.