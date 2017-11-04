slides: Newport Restaurant Week 2017 - See the Participants
Saturday, November 04, 2017
Newport Restaurant Week began on Friday, November 3 and runs until November 12 featuring more than 50 restaurants in the Newport and Bristol County area.
For a List of Participating Restaurants, see the Slideshow Below.
Restaurant Week offers restaurant attendees a three-course meal at restaurants that range from fancy and first class to just the average pub that folks would go to hang out or watch a big game.
During restaurant week, a three-course lunch will cost $16, while a three-course dinner will cost $35 no matter what restaurant you are at.
Restaurants include The Mooring, The Boat House, Brix at Newport Vineyards and much more.
For a full list of participating restaurants as well as links to their menu's, see the slideshow below.
Location: 15 Point Road, Portsmouth
Description: A traditional menu pleases most everyone and house specialties are an ever-changing eclectic delight of innovative and contemporary dishes. When one walks up to the doorway, the fresh growing herbs just off the deck will give you hints of the treats that await.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 22 Bowen's Wharf, Newport
Description: 22 Bowen’s is a sophisticated, elegant, and easy going restaurant for everyone to enjoy. As for the bar? A bar is never just a bar. It’s a place to be seen and heard. Bowen's bar is part of a vibrant space punctuated with incredible cocktails, rich bourbons, and award-winning wines.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 1 Waites Wharf, Newport
Description: @ The Deck Restaurant accommodates anyone who is looking to enjoy some quality time while overlooking Newport's Harbor.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 150 Conanicus Avenue, Jamestown
Description: The Bay Voyage Restaurant is Jamestown’s most recent re-vitalized restaurant offering casual dining with a great view. Restaurant goers can enjoy a unique view of the bay from the dining areas, the tavern, and bar, harbor side deck or from the more formal harbor room.
Location: 254 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Benjamin's Restaurant and Raw Bar offers three floors of dining right in the heart of downtown Newport.
The first floor consists of the raw bar and offers food until midnight, while the second floor provides upscale dining and room for large groups.
The third floor is the Crow's next is a seasonal rooftop bar with open roof.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 32 Barton Avenue, Barrington
Description: With over two decades of experience in the restaurant business, Chef Brian Thimme is combining his passion for locally sourced foods with his love of family to bring a different style of contemporary cuisine to his newest restaurant, Bluewater.
Click here for the menu
Location: 227 Schooner Drive, Tiverton
Description: The Boat House celebrates New England’s natural bounty with fresh seafood, local produce, and nautical charm. Elevating the “seafood shack” to a new level of innovation and excellence, the restaurant offers guests a chance to relax riverside and take in its expansive, waterfront views.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 505 Thames Street, Newport
Description: For more than 20 years, Bouchard Restaurant has served fine French cuisine in a warm relaxed 1785 Georgian-style house.
Click here to see the menu
Brick Alley Pub and Restaurant
Location: 140 Thames Street, Newport
Description: If you are looking for stiff, over the top formal service with small portions of over-priced food, Brick Alley is not that place. Brick Alley is a“pub style” serving comfort food to modern multicultural cuisine.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 448 Hope Street, Bristol
Description: Bristol Oyster Bar was created with the goal of serving the ultimate fisherman to table dining experience using the highest level of care and craft. Everything is made from scratch.
Click here to see the menu
Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards
Location: 909 East Main Road, Middletown
Description: Head to Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards following an afternoon at the winery or cozy up around the fire with a glass of Newport Vineyards wine.
Click here to see the menu
Buskers Irish Pub & Restaurant
Location: 178 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Buskers is Newport's gastropub, specializing in serving high-quality food at an affordable price. Enjoy a Guinness while you are there.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 54 State Street
Description: A coastal New England interpretation of Old World flavors and techniques. The restaurant features a raw bar, natural wines, well-made beers, and cocktails.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 162 Broadway, Newport
Description: Caleb & Broad with its eclectic menu and casual feel is becoming a local hangout. The restaurant is located only four doors down from the Salvation Cafe.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 382 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Small Plates, Big Flavor, and Wood Grilling is the concept behind Christian's. They create innovative interpretations on classic favorites.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 26 Bannister's Wharf, Newport
Description: Renowned for its innovative cuisine, it is legendary as a spot to meet and greet. For locals and visitors alike, the Clarke Cooke House is the quintessential Newport experience.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 259 Thames Street, Bristol
Description: DeWolf Tavern serves Contemporary American Cuisine in a beautifully situated, historically renovated stone warehouse, located on the Thames Street Landing waterfront in the heart of downtown Bristol, Rhode Island.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 11 Bowen's Wharf, Newport
Description: A fresh and creative take on west coast style Mexican cuisine paired with newport's largest selection of mixology cocktails from today and dating back to the prohibition era. Casual dining in downtown Newport year round.
Click here to see the menu
The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn
Location: 590 Ocean Drive, Newport
Description: The Mansion's chefs artfully craft fresh local fish, regional meats, and produce into a distinctly native, seasonal menu, served in four dining rooms within the Inn.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 41 Bowen's Wharf, Newport
Description: Some of the best cocktails in Newport and a seasonal menu highlighting local purveyors. Their menu of snacks, small and large plates changes daily by acclaimed Chef Neil Manacle.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 206 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Featuring some of the finest Foods, Music, Sports, and Exotic Beers. The Gas Lamp Grille is among the top of the Newport bar scene!
Click here to see the menu
Location: 351 Thames Street, Newport
Description: The Grill at Forty 1° North's dockside restaurant delivers fresh, upscale dining experience while providing a serene respite from Newport's bustling waterfront scene.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
Description: Located next to Portsmouth’s New England Boatworks, this hotspot features coastal cooking with a New England twist with harbor views.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 14 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown
Description: Jamestown Fish is an award-winning Rhode Island restaurant offering fine dining in a casual atmosphere. Their European inspired cuisine features fresh seafood and produce paired with fine wine from some of the world’s most respected vineyards.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
Description: Johnny's at The Atlantic Resort offers an eclectic menu featuring fresh seafood and local fare.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 24 Memorial Boulevard West, Newport
Description: A fresh take on American cuisine using the finest all-natural ingredients served in an upscale setting with a casual and friendly atmosphere.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 186 Bellevue Avenue, Newport
Description: Situated on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge's menu, style and friendly atmosphere reflect its family's Irish heritage.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 483 Hope Street, Bristol
Description: French Bistro offering modern versions of French classics using local products from Southern New England, such as: Sakonnet Lobster, Four Town Farm, Walkers Farm, Scott the Bassman, Long Island Duck & Little Rhody Eggs.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 119 Hope Street, Bristol
Description: Since 1929, the Lobster Pot has provided Rhode Islanders with the very best in dining experiences. They offer the finest traditional New England classics — especially seafood — as well as blending dishes with a new and contemporary twist.
Click here to see the menu
MainSail Restaurant at Newport Marriott
Location: 25 America's Cup Avenue, Newport
Description: Enjoy contemporary American cuisine featuring flavorful dishes prepared with the freshest ingredients from the earth and sea.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 150 Broadway, Newport
Description: Malt Restaurant is a family run restaurant that features fresh local food with 31 draft beers and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskey.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 345 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Midtown Oyster Bar features 2 bars, dining rooms, and outside seating.
Click here to see the menu
The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
Location: Sayers Wharf, Newport
Description: The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar elevates the Newport seafood tradition to a new level, providing a casual elegance while maintaining all of its relaxed Newport charm. Enjoy panoramic views of Narragansett Bay from virtually every seat in our indoor and outdoor dining space.
Click here to see the menu
One Bellevue at The Hotel Viking
Location: 1 Bellevue Avenue, Newport
Description: One Bellevue serves culinary seafood classics from the bounty of New England and beyond.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 32 Broadway, Newport
Description: Pay a visit to this local hangout in the heart of Newport. Cheap bites, amazing craft beer selection and some pretty good service too!
Click here to see the menu
Location: 411 Thames Street, Bristol
Description: Quito’s Restaurant is a family owned and operated, coastal destination. The restaurant features Classic coastal New England atmosphere, and a friendly and attentive staff.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 348 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Located in the heart of downtown Newport RI, The Red Parrot is the spot to go for a delicious dinner or drinks.
Click here to see the menu
Redlefsen's Rotisserie & Grill
Location: 444 Thames Street, Bristol
Description: German food is the primary focus, with the best Wiener Schnitzel of any Rhode Island restaurant. Wonderful German beer and Belgian beer also grace our authentic porcelain beer towers.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 509 Thames Street, Newport
Description: The Revolving Door provides an ever-changing experiences to its visitors.
Chefs rotate every two to four weeks and in that time they show off their ingredients, talent and creatively prepared meals.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 450 Hope Street, Bristol
Description: Roberto’s Italian Restaurant is located in downtown Bristol and is filled with heart and soul.
Roberto’s is celebrating 14 years of serving fine Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 65 Ridge Road, Newport
Description: The Safari Room Restaurant and Lounge at OceanCliff is known for providing great culinary experiences both indoors and out.
Click here to see the menu
Saltwater at The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
Location: 49 America's Cup Avenue, Newport
Description: Saltwater crafts seasonal menus that take advantage of the best of locally sourced and seasonally crafted ingredients.
Salvation Café Restaurant & Bar
Location: 140 Broadway, Newport
Description: Salvation Cafe is celebrating 20 years in Newport.
This locally owned and locally run restaurant offers dinner options such as pan-seared chicken and swordfish.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 30 Memorial Boulevard West, Newport
Description: Sardella’s specializes in Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Each room at Sardella’s offers a unique and romantic country setting.
Click here to see the menu
Scales & Shells Restaurant & Raw Bar
Location: 527 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Upon entering the front door, the aromas from our open kitchen will overwhelm your sense and draw you into visually participating in the preparation of your dinner.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 1 Goat Island, Newport
Description: Open nightly year-round, the restaurant delivers Scarpetta's signature classics as well as seasonal dishes, fresh seafood selections sourced locally, and a world-class wine list.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 275 Child Street, Warren
Description: Simone’s is committed to serving the finest locally-grown and seasonal ingredients composed in an elegant and approachable way.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 13 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown
Description: Simpatico is a restaurant full of fun, food, and ambiance with a menu that has gotten high praise from Yankee Magazine and Newport Life.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 250 Thames Street. Newport
Description: Speakeasy Bar and Grill has a casual fine dining atmosphere and fun energy for the day, evening and a bar atmosphere for the late-night crowd.
Click here to see the menu
Spiced Pear Restaurant at The Chanler
Location: 117 Memorial Boulevard, Newport
Description: The Spiced Pear’s thoughtful cuisine offers an inventive interpretation of regional New England dishes and classic French influences.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 28 Washington Square, Newport
Description: Featuring a small, and ever-changing seasonal menu, they seek meats and produce from local farmers, butchers, and fisherman who follow the same environment guidelines as we do. Their wine list is cultivated to highlight boutique French wine produces, and we take pride in our house-made cocktail trimmings.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 515 Thames Street, Newport
Description: Our dining experience is inspired by the rich food culture in Northern Spain and Southern France, and the memories made sharing a meal with loved ones. Their menu features pintxos, tapas, hot and cold small plates and select entrées. We always accommodate any dietary restrictions, and allergies.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 16 Broadway, Newport
Description: The Tavern on Broadway is located in the middle of Newport’s Historic District in a 200-year-old colonial building that has been completely renovated.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 68 Purgatory Road, Middletown
Description: Tickets Bar and Grille is a beachside sports bar located just a few steps away from Newport’s First Beach.
The bar was recognized by NewportLife as the best sports bar on the island.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 41 Mary Street, Newport
Description: The Vanderbilt Grille located at 41 Mary Street in Newport is perfect for informal dining.
While enjoying breakfast, lunch or dinner, enjoy the views of Newport’s historic Trinity Church, which was built in 1725.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 909 East Main Road, Middletown
Description: The Vineyard Cafe is located inside of Newport Vineyards and offers a farm-focused menu, wine, and craft beer bar as well as seasonal outdoor dining that overlooks the vineyard.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 37 Bowen's Wharf, Newport
Description: A Fresh and Creative take on Classic Pub Food with an Emphasis on Local Ingredients and Bold Flavors.
Click here to see the menu
Location: 26 Marlborough Street, Newport
Description: At The White Horse Tavern they strive to create a fresh, contemporary culinary experience in America’s Oldest Restaurant. They serve the freshest fish, clams, and lobsters from Narragansett Bay along with just-picked produce from local Rhode Island’s farms all in a Colonial tavern that’s been serving America for over 350 years.
Click here to see the menu
