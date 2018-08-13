New Magazine “Rhode Island Menu Guide” Set to Launch in 2019

A new food-related magazine titled “Rhode Island Menu Guide” is set to launch in 2019.

The magazine is founded and published by Pat Paolino Cruz and Lupe Aguilar.

"We are ecstatic to be launching such an exciting brand in a state that exemplifies a food lovers playground. With several regions spanning the 401 zip code and offering a unique experience in each. Rhode Island is home to a cache of food and beverage options. From five star restaurants to food truck nights, beautiful wineries and distilleries to the buzzing craft beer scene, our small state has a surprising variety of extraordinary choices that are sure to excite whether you are visiting or, this is your home,” said Cruz.

The Rhode Island Menu Guide brand combines print, web, social media platforms and events including the recently "sold out" Taste of Rhode Island held this past June at Crowne Plaza, Warwick.

The event showcased fifty food and beverage offerings, live entertainment and red carpet photos for over 500 guests.

“When it comes to incredible food and drink, Rhode Island is "where it's at.” We are blessed with some of the greatest restaurants and chefs in the country. It's no secret why "Travel and Leisure Magazine" has dubbed us one of the top "foodie destinations" in the country and we intend to showcase that in several different ways from tasting events to print to online promotions,” said Aguilar.

The Magazine

Rhode Island Menu Guide will feature 60 pages of information and will be distributed to hotels, convention, tourist and visitor centers, restaurants, salons and spas, medical offices and other shops and businesses frequented by locals and tourists alike.

The publication will feature an online pdf of the magazine, featured recipes and, announcements of the hottest up and coming venues in the state.

The magazine will be printed bi-annually.

