video: Knead Doughnut Shop Opens in Downtown Providence - and Delivers

Friday, December 23, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Donuts galore - and delivered. These are just some of the donuts you can find at Knead, which opened next door to Pot au Feu on Custom House Street in Providence this week.

Downtown Providence has a new donut shop.  And they deliver. 

Knead Donuts has opened up at 32 Custom House Street, next to Pot au Feu, featuring assorted handmade donuts in-house (you can see the kitchen at work), and coffee.  

SLIDES: Knead Donuts BELOW 

And if your delivery location is between "Benefit to Empire, bound by Fountain and Point Street" -- they'll deliver, for a $5 fee. 

You can sign-up here for an array of frequencies of delivery -- one time, daily, weeky, or monthly.   

GoLocal had the opportunity to catch up with Knead's Production Manager -- see below.

 

 

