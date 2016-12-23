video: Knead Doughnut Shop Opens in Downtown Providence - and Delivers

Downtown Providence has a new donut shop. And they deliver.

Knead Donuts has opened up at 32 Custom House Street, next to Pot au Feu, featuring assorted handmade donuts in-house (you can see the kitchen at work), and coffee.

SLIDES: Knead Donuts BELOW

And if your delivery location is between "Benefit to Empire, bound by Fountain and Point Street" -- they'll deliver, for a $5 fee.

You can sign-up here for an array of frequencies of delivery -- one time, daily, weeky, or monthly.

GoLocal had the opportunity to catch up with Knead's Production Manager -- see below.

