video: Knead Doughnut Shop Opens in Downtown Providence - and Delivers
Friday, December 23, 2016
Knead Donuts has opened up at 32 Custom House Street, next to Pot au Feu, featuring assorted handmade donuts in-house (you can see the kitchen at work), and coffee.
SLIDES: Knead Donuts BELOW
And if your delivery location is between "Benefit to Empire, bound by Fountain and Point Street" -- they'll deliver, for a $5 fee.
You can sign-up here for an array of frequencies of delivery -- one time, daily, weeky, or monthly.
GoLocal had the opportunity to catch up with Knead's Production Manager -- see below.
