Narragansett Beer Represents RI at White House Made in America Event

Narragansett Beer was chosen to represent Rhode Island at the Made in America product showcase at the White House.

The event, that was held on Monday, July 17, highlighted one company from each state to celebrate American-made products.

“I brought Narragansett Beer back 12 years ago because I believed then, and even more strongly now, that local and independent business matters. It’s no secret that the biggest beer brands in the country are either foreign-owned or foreign-made, so I encourage everyone to go out and support independent craft brewers like Narragansett and even more broadly, support American-made or locally owned products. We’re proud to be the 35th largest brewery in the country and Made in America since 1890.” – Mark Hellendrung, President and CEO.

Narragansett was joined by fellow New England neighbors Sikorsky Aircraft (Connecticut), Hinckley Yachts (Maine), St. Pierre Manufacturing (Massachusetts), Cider Belly Donuts (New Hampshire) and Dubie Family Maple (Vermont). The showcase was attended by President Donald Trump as well as the Vice President, Cabinet Secretaries, members of Congress, and members of the President’s Senior Staff.

‘Gansett Beer has been Made in America since 1890 and is now brewing at Narragansett Brewery at The Guild in Pawtucket,

Related Slideshow: 10 Historic Narragansett Beer Photos

Prev Next Narragansett Brewery The main building of Narragansett Brewery headquarters in Cranston. The building was constructed between 1890 and 1914. Prev Next Narragansett Postcard An early postcard from the Narragansett Brewing Company. Prev Next 1895 Ad for Narragansett Beer This ad dates back to 1895 and is one of the earliest known ads for Narragansett Brewing Company. Prev Next Narragansett Brewery Menu This Narragansett Brewery menu dates back to the 1930's. The menu lists a club sandwich for 30 cents and a soda for 10 cents. Prev Next Narragansett Billboard in Boston This billboard stood in Boston’s Scollay Square during the 1950s. In 1959, Narragansett celebrated brewing one million barrels of beer. PHOTO: MIT Libraries Prev Next Narragansett Beer and the Red Sox This ad from 1966 shows Narragansett's support for the Boston Red Sox. Prev Next Celebrating Jaws To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie Jaws, Narragansett Beer used the character of Quint in their ads and went with retro 1975 cans. In the movie, Quint drinks a Narragansett Beer and then crushes the can. Prev Next Sailing Cans An ad for the 1980's sailing can from Narragansett Beer. Prev Next Brewmaster Bill Anderson Bill Anderson is Narrgansett's legendary brewmaster of the company's original beer recipe. He passed away in March of 2017. PHOTO: Narragansett Beer Facebook Prev Next Narragansett Beer Ad One of the famous Ganset girls. Prev





































