Narragansett Beer Represents RI at White House Made in America Event
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
The event, that was held on Monday, July 17, highlighted one company from each state to celebrate American-made products.
“I brought Narragansett Beer back 12 years ago because I believed then, and even more strongly now, that local and independent business matters. It’s no secret that the biggest beer brands in the country are either foreign-owned or foreign-made, so I encourage everyone to go out and support independent craft brewers like Narragansett and even more broadly, support American-made or locally owned products. We’re proud to be the 35th largest brewery in the country and Made in America since 1890.” – Mark Hellendrung, President and CEO.
Narragansett was joined by fellow New England neighbors Sikorsky Aircraft (Connecticut), Hinckley Yachts (Maine), St. Pierre Manufacturing (Massachusetts), Cider Belly Donuts (New Hampshire) and Dubie Family Maple (Vermont). The showcase was attended by President Donald Trump as well as the Vice President, Cabinet Secretaries, members of Congress, and members of the President’s Senior Staff.
‘Gansett Beer has been Made in America since 1890 and is now brewing at Narragansett Brewery at The Guild in Pawtucket,
