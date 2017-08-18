More Than 15 Restaurants to Take Part in Central Falls Restaurant Week

More than 15 restaurants are set to take part in the 2017 Central Falls Restaurant Week.

Restaurant week is set to begin on Monday, August 28 and run through Sunday, September 3.

“This year’s Central Falls restaurant week will be our best one yet. Our city has one of the best restaurant scenes in the state, though not many know about it. Restaurant Week is about highlighting the many great establishments we have here. We may be a small city, but we have big flavor,” said Mayor James Diossa.

During restaurant week, lunch specials are $7.99 and dinner specials are $14.99.

Participating restaurants include:

El Antojo, Beirão Restaurante, Budare Grille, La Casona, Costa Del Sol Restaurant, El Gallo de Oro, Georgia’s Family Restaurant, Montecristo Restaurant, El Salvadoreño Restaurant, La Sorpresa, Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers, Taqueria Lupita, Tienda De Alinary, Tres Amigos, and Village Pizza.

