Massimo Named a Prosciutto Di Parma Specialist

Massimo Restaurant on Federal Hill has been certified a Prosciutto Di Parma Specialist by the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma.

Massimo is only one of two restaurants in all of New England to receive the certification.

“We are excited to be recognized and proud to serve Prosciutto di Parma at Massimo Ristorante. It is a staple in our kitchen that represents the best of Italy. Our guests love to see it hand sliced in our dining room,” said Joseph DeQuattro, Owner of Massimo Ristorante.

Celebrating the Certification

To celebrate the certification, Massimo will host an Italian wine and Prosciutto tasting on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m.

At the tasting, guests can sample dozens of wines from all over Italy like Tenuta La Pazzaglia Orvieto, Paolo Scavino Dolcetto D'Alba, Dal Bello Rosso della Regina (sparkling rosé) and Il Palazzo Rosé.

For the celebration, Massimo has also announced that Francesco Lupo from the Cosorzio will be in attendance to personally hand slice the Prosciutto Di Parma.

The tasting event is priced at $28 per guest.

