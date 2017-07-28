Massimo Adds to Sunday Brunch Menu

Massimo on Federal Hill has added new beverage and food selections to their brunch menu that is available to guests each Sunday.

“With Summer season in full motion we are happy add to our brunch more seasonal favorites as well feature fresh locally sourced ingredients for,” said Owner Esther DeQuattro

Brunch is available every Sunday from 10:30 a..m to 2:30 p.m.

On the first Sunday of every month, the upstairs dining room features a drag brunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 401-273-0650.

New Beverage Selections Include:

Mimosa Bar

Full Bottle of Prosecco served with selections of Fresh Squeezed OJ, Blood Orange, & Seasonal Juices

Massimo Mimosa

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Pineapple, Prosecco

Grapefruit Mimosa

Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Elderflower, Prosecco

Pomegranate Mimosa

Pomegranate Juice, Prosecco, Fresh Pomegranate

New Brunch Selections Include:

Massimo Breakfast

2 Sunny Eggs, Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon,

Spicy Andouille Sausage, Black Beans

Lobster Crepes

Local Mushrooms, Creme Fraiche, Lobster Cream Sauce

Pork Belly

Fontina Polenta, Charred Peppers, 2 Sunny Eggs, Fig Reduction, Rustic Bread

Vegetable Frittata

Local Mushrooms, Asparagus, Fingerling Potatoes, Fontina, Rustic Bread

Short Rib Hash

Fried Eggs, Piquillo Peppers, Cippolini Onions, Toasted Rustic Bread

Eggs Benedict

Poached Eggs, Mortadella, Wilted Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese,

Hollandaise Sauce, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

Fresh Farm Scrambled Eggs, Graziano Sausage, Peppers, Black Beans, Homemade Salsa, Fontina Cheese, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Massimo Burger

House Ground Brisket Burger, Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon,

Fontina Cheese, Fried Egg, House Slaw, Truffle Fries

Steak + Eggs

Hanger Steak, 2 Sunny Eggs, Gorgonzola, Parmesan Truffle Fries

Brioche French Toast |

Strawberries, Maple Mascarpone

