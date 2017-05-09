Lippitt House Museum Opens New Exhibit Highlighting Victorian Food
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
The exhibit, The Art of Dining: A Taste of Providence’s Golden Age, opened on May 5 and explores the social customs of the Victorian era dining etiquette.
Visitors will get a glimpse of life behind the scenes and learn about the work needed to bring elaborate meals to the table.
The exhibit will also explore how food and drink were integrated into Victorian life.
Visiting the Museum
The museum is open every Friday, May to October, 1:00-5:00 pm and the third Saturday of each month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Click here for more information
