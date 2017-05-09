Lippitt House Museum Opens New Exhibit Highlighting Victorian Food

The Lippitt House Museum has opened a new exhibit that highlights Victorian food.

The exhibit, The Art of Dining: A Taste of Providence’s Golden Age, opened on May 5 and explores the social customs of the Victorian era dining etiquette.

Visitors will get a glimpse of life behind the scenes and learn about the work needed to bring elaborate meals to the table.

The exhibit will also explore how food and drink were integrated into Victorian life.

Visiting the Museum

The museum is open every Friday, May to October, 1:00-5:00 pm and the third Saturday of each month from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

