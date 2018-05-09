It is Pizza Craving Day on Wednesday on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste

Rick Simone hosts owners and chefs for some of the top pizzerias and restaurants that feature pizza on Wednesday at 3 PM on GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste.

The guests include:

Billy Manzo - Owner and chef - Federal Hill Pizza

Two locations one in Providence and one in Warren

Launched a new nonprofit Chefs Feeding Kids

Specializes in Neapolitan brick oven pizza

Now offering cooking classes

Kara Cecchinelli - Co-Owner - Figidini

Kara and her husband Frankie follow a family tradition of wood-fired cooking

All their pizza is made in a wood-burning oven, a single source baking process

They use locally sourced as well as imported ingredient directly from Italy

Features an open kitchen allowing guests the true experience of making a pizza

Domenic Ierfino - Owner and chef - Roma

A fixture on Federal Hill since 1983

The marketplace features imported Italian products, prepared foods, and Italian pastries

June 1st they will open Pizzeria Roma on Friday and Saturdays adjacent to the marketplace

Sister space in their building is Via Roma -- which is located above the marketplace -- and it features Las Vegas-style variety shows and hosts special events

David Bertolini - Operating Partner - Providence Coal Fired Pizza

Has 3 locations open, Providence, North Kingstown and Westerly

Rhode Island's first coal-fired pizza restaurant

Specializes in creative cocktails and wine selections to pair with its pizzas

They have launched a catering operation featuring a variety of pizzas and coal-fired menu selections

The Taste can be viewed live on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook LIVE, YouTube live, Livestream, and Twitter/Periscope.

It can also be watched on FIOS Channel 837 (GoLocal Live Channel).

