Isle Brewers Guild Hires Leadership Team for New Pawtucket Brewery

Craft beer cooperative Isle Brewers Guild (IBG) has hired new members of its brewing team to lead operations at the company’s brewery opening in Pawtucket in 2017.

The new hires are:

Jack Streich , 16+ years of brewing industry experience, has been named partner & Vice President of Brewing Operations

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of established, creative and talented brewers to IBG’s growing team. Jack, Ken, Jodi and Jael each bring unique skill sets to our business, and their endless dedication to their craft will help us serve our brewing partners – and, in turn, beer lovers in Rhode Island and beyond – at the highest level,” said Devin Kelly, co-founder and Managing Partner, Isle Brewers Guild.

The new team will work with IBG’s brewing partners on the development and delivery of their craft portfolio.

To this point, IBG has announced partnerships with Narragansett Brewing Company and Newburyport Brewing Company.

Additional partnerships are expected to be announced in January.

Isle Brewers Guild

Located on a 130,000-square-foot brewing campus at 461 Main Street in Pawtucket, the Guild will include a 100-barrel brewhouse, a tasting room, indoor and outdoor event space, classroom space and corporate offices.

Construction on The Guild started in 2015, and IBG expects the facility to be operational by early 2017.

