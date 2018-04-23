Harbor Lights Announces Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration

Harbor Lights has announced plans for its Mother’s Day brunch celebration.

On Sunday, May 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Executive Chef Ray Fiske will host brunch in the Ballroom at Harbor Lights.

This brunch buffet is priced at $20 for children under 12 years old and $45 for adults inclusive of tax.

The menu is as follows:

Fruit, Pastry and Dessert station

Antipasto and Lox Station

Belgian Waffle Station

Build your Own Omelet Station

Carving Station – Herb Crusted Prime Rib and Honey Roasted Ham

Brunch Buffet - Traditional Eggs Benedict, Applewood Bacon, Breakfast Sausage, Home fries, Baked French Toast Casserole, Seared Boneless Chicken “Cordon Bleu” with Frizzled Ham, Herb Roasted Salmon with Citrus Butter, Fresh Green Beans with Herbs + Sweet Butter, Three-Mushroom Ravioli with Roasted Mushrooms + Spinach Crème; Chefs Spring Vegetable Medley, Buttered Wild Rice Pilaf

Harbor Lights, with its central bayside location and unmatched amenity package, may well be RI’s most distinctive destination for weddings, celebrations, parties, testimonials, fundraisers, galas, and corporate gatherings.

Reservations are required may be made by calling 401-737-6353 ext. 3.

