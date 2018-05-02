Granny Squibb Company Announces New Partnership & Expansion

Granny Squibb Company founder Robin Squibb has announced a new partnership with Nick Carr and Kelley McShane to help the company expand.

“From an early age, I was encouraged by my grandmother, Granny Squibb, to give everything a try. She was way ahead of her time – sailing, playing golf and tennis, and, of course, brewing “astonishingly delicious” cold tea – when in the early 1900s cold tea was a novelty. It’s her inspiration that led me to take her iced tea to market by starting The Granny Squibb Company. I’m thrilled that Nick and Kelley have joined the team and are as passionate about growing the company, helping others, and having fun as I am,” said Squibb.

Expansion

According to their press release, over the next year, Granny Squibb will focus on increasing awareness of the company and its products in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Their first priorities include further engaging with current retailers including Dave’s Marketplace, Whole Foods, Wegmans and other local stores while looking to grow their presence in restaurants, coffee shops, and farmer's markets.

“Like other Rhode Islanders, we’re proud of our state and passionate about the things that are created here. One of those things is Granny Squibb’s, a company that Robin built on a passion for tradition, a passion for adventure, but most of all, a passion for really good iced tea. We’re absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to help Robin take The Granny Squibb Company to the next level. There’s a huge market here at home, in the rest of New England, and beyond to share our story with, and we can’t wait to keep on sharing,” said Carr and McShane.

