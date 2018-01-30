Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is Coming to RI

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is often ranked as the “Best Pizza in America" according to numerous rankings. Get ready because the New Haven-based pizzeria is coming to Warwick.

The company has announced it is hiring.

In 2017, Fox News ranked Frank Pepe #1 in America.

About the comapny:

Frank Pepe knew in 1925 that only coal burns hot and dry, and doesn’t give off steam like a wood fire. He knew that only a coal fire could give his “tomato pies” their famous crisp, charred, chewy crust.

