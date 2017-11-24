Federal Hill’s Via Roma to Host Christmas Dinner Show

Federal Hill’s Via Roma will host a dinner show titled “My Italian Christmas Live” featuring Franco Corso.

The event will take place on November 30 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

About Corso

Corso will be traveling in from Italian Riviera to perform at the dinner.

Cross, called the “voice of romance” will do a musical tour through Italy featuring many traditional Christmas songs following the dinner.

The Dinner

Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.

The four-course menu consists of Caprese bruschetta,

Caesar Salad, Chicken Parmigiana, Penne Pomodoro and Grilled Asparagus, along with Tiramisu and coffee for dessert.

The evening is priced at $50 per guest.

