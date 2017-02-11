Federal Hill’s Massimo Restaurant Announces Monthly Wine Dinner Series

Massimo Restaurant on Federal Hill has announced a new monthly wine dinner series.

The February dinner is set for February 24 at 7 p.m.

Each month’s wine dinner will feature a new Italian town or region with a four course menu, each course paired with wine.

The dinners will be hosted by food and wine director Cristiano Labia and a special guest from wineries.

The dinners will be priced at $49 exclusive of tax and gratuity.

The February dinner menu is as follows:

