Coastal Growers Farmers Market to Hold Annual Taste of the Market Event

Coastal Growers Farmers Market will host its annual Taste of the Market event featuring guest chefs from around the state.

Taste of the Market will be held on Saturday, August 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casey Farm.

Taste of the Market will feature guest chefs from Celestial Cafe and Newport Restaurant Group/Trio.

The chefs will prepare seasonal dishes and offer tastings featuring fresh local produce from farmers at Casey Farm, Matunuck Oyster and Vegetable Farm, Skydog Farm, and Zephyr Farm.

Deja Hart, from Rheds Hot Sauce, will be offering a virgin Bloody Mary featuring her own locally produced hot sauce, Whalers Brewing Company will be offering tastings of their locally produced beer and Saddle Up the Chicken will be performing their locally produced boot-stomping bluegrass.

There will be lawn games and kids activities making it fun for the whole family.

