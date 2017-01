Chez Pascal Chef Gennuso Featured in Newport Vineyards Winter Chef Series

During the event, Gennuso will take guests through a menu that was created just for the Winter Chef Series, paired with Newport Vineyards wines explained by Newport Vineyards winemaker George Chelf.

The Winter Chef Series is set for Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. in the Meadow Room. The cost to attend is $80.

Matt Gennuso and Chez Pascal

Matt Gennuso and his wife Kristin opened Chez Pascal on Hope Street in Providence during the spring of 2003.

Chez Pascal’s menu is French influenced and is constantly changing with the season.

Related Slideshow: 2017 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.