Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Veal Filet With Montepulciano Sauce

Servings: 8

This great-looking recipe, include veal filet or roast. I have cut the loin in portions and cooked them individually, removing the bones used to make a veal broth. You may use my method or simply follow the steps below. The cream cheese pasta is used as a base for the presentation, as an additional starch.

Ingredients:

1 bone-in veal loin roast, about 7 lb, Frenched and tied

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. ground fennel seeds

1 tablespoon salt, plus more, to taste

1 1⁄2 cups unsalted beef stock

½ cup Montepulciano wine or favorite robust red wine

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup white wine

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons green peppercorns, rinsed well

Directions:

Let the veal loin roast stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat an oven to 400°F.

Rub the veal with the olive oil, and season with the fennel and the 1 tablespoon salt. Set the veal on a rack in a large roasting pan. Roast until the veal is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast, away from the bone, registers 130ºF for medium, 1 1⁄4 hours.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the stock, wine, and bay leaf to a simmer. Remove from the heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and discard.

Transfer the veal to a cutting board and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the roasting pan and set the pan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up any browned bits. While whisking, add the wine, mustard, stock and peppercorns and bring to a boil. Cook until the sauce is slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and season with salt if needed. Transfer the sauce to a sauceboat. Carve the roast between the bones in individual portions and pass the sauce alongside. Top with kale leaves tossed in balsamic and olive oil with toasted almonds for garnish. Serve immediately.

Cream cheese penne

Servings: 6 servings

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cut into chunks and softened

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 pound pasta of choice, cooked

Directions

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add cream cheese and reduce heat to low. Stir until cream cheese is about half melted. Add milk and continue to cook and stir until smooth. Stir in salt and both peppers. Remove from heat and stir in pasta.

