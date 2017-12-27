Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Truffle Ravioli in Capon Broth

Let’s end the year with a delicate indulgence. Nothing is more appropriate than a great broth of capon perfumed with truffles and house-made ravioli or tortelli during these holidays. In this recipe I have also included a basic butter and scallion sauce if you don’t have the time to make the capon broth. Enjoy it and Happy New Year.

For the ravioli with Robiola and truffles

Ingredients

1 cup Robiola cheese, Mascarpone or fresh ricotta

1/2 bunch parsley (roughly chopped)

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

1 recipe Basic Pasta Dough use your favorite

1 black truffle shaved for garnish on soup

Sauce:

1 stick butter

1 bunch scallions (thinly sliced on bias)

1 black truffle (shaved for garnish)

Directions

In a medium bowl add the robiola, parsley, nutmeg, parmesan and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Using a pasta machine, roll out the pasta dough to the thinnest setting, then cut the pasta into 3-inch squares. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling on each square then folds over to form rectangles. Continue filling and shaping until all the pasta and filling are used. Cover and refrigerate until needed. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and season with salt. Cook the pasta in boiling water until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the ravioli to the hot capon broth bring to a boil and serve with shaves of fresh truffles. Top with Parmigiano

For the butter sauce

In a medium saute pan add the butter and heat over medium high heat until melted, lightly browned and nutty. Add the scallions and saute until the scallions are tender, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Reserve 1 cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta then add to the pan with the sauce. Toss with the sauce adding 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup reserved pasta water. Remove to a plate and garnish with shaved truffles.

Tip: Make the raviolis in advance and freeze on a sheet tray covered with towels overnight. Then transfer to a bag and keep stored in the freezer for up to 1 week until ready to use.

Capon broth

Makes 4 quarts

Ingredients

1 large onion, sliced in half

½ 9- to 10-pound capon

2 stalks celery

2 tomatoes, halved and seeded

1 carrot

3 sprigs parsley

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Preparation

Heat a small, heavy skillet over high heat. When very hot, add the onion halves cut side down and cook until very charred. Put the onion into a large stockpot along with the remaining ingredients. Add 8 quarts (32 cups) cold water and place over medium heat.

Slowly bring the broth to a simmer. Skim off and discard any foam on the surface. Adjust heat and barely simmer, skimming as needed, for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

Strain the broth, discard solids and refrigerate until the fat solidifies on top. Discard the fat.

