Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Swordfish Roll-Ups

Swordfish are summer and fall visitors to New England waters, entering the warming Atlantic coastal waters from far offshore in the Gulf Stream around June and departing in late October. This is a very versatile recipe, one that can also be adapted to other favorite fish. Because of its firm flesh you may also opt to fire up your grill and apply the same procedure. I am not a big fan of cheese on fish but in this case I made an exception and I think it marries very well.

Ingredients for lemon sauce

Juice of 2 lemons, strained of seeds

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup minced flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon drained, chopped capers

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for swordfish

Four 6 ounces pieces swordfish, cut long and thin so each is 4 or 5 inches long

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup minced yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup fresh or dried bread crumbs

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon drained, minced capers

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 ounces provolone, thinly sliced or grated

Directions

To make the sauce: Put the lemon juice in a small reactive bowl. Add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking until emulsified. Stir in the parsley, basil, capers, and rosemary and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside until ready to use. Whisk before using.

To make the fish: Lay the swordfish between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet or the bottom of a small, heavy skillet, lightly pound the fish until it is about ¼ inch thick. Transfer the fish to a plate, season with salt and black pepper.

Preheat the oven to 400F.

In a saute pan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute the onion and the garlic for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onion is translucent. Add the bread crumbs and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove pan from the heat and stir in the parsley, thyme, capers and red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper and set aside. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the fish. Cover with the provolone and roll each piece of fish into a roll. Hold the rolls closed with toothpicks. In an ovenproof saute pan, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat and saute the swordfish rolls until golden brown on all sides. Turn them carefully with tongs or a wooden spoon. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 4 to 6 minutes, just until they are still moist in the center. Do not overcook. Put each swordfish roll on a plate. Whisk the vinaigrette and spoon a little over each roll. Garnish with any remaining bread crumbs.

