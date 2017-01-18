Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard & Chutney Strudel
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Serves 6
Ingredients
18 ounces frozen puff pastry
Flour for the board
1-1/4 pounds Swiss chard, washed
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra
Salt to taste
10 ounces cranberry chutney
5 ounces Swiss cheese, cut into strips
1 egg beaten
Directions
Defrost puff pastry, and roll out slightly thinner on a floured work surface. Chop and saute the Swiss chard in butter for 5 minutes over a medium-high heat; add salt. Spread chutney on the dough. Arrange greens on top, and sprinkle with the cheese strips. Roll up the strudel evenly, and pinch ends to close.
Preheat oven to 350F.
Place the strudel on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper lightly oiled. Brush the egg over the entire surface of the strudel. Bake for 30 minutes, cut into even slices and serve warm.
Note on Strudel. Strudel is a type of sweet or savory layered pastry with a filling inside. The history of strudel dates back for hundreds of years, it was made as an easy yet satisfying meal by the poor. The name Strudel comes from the German word for "whirlpool" or "eddy". The rolled version of the pastry looks like the inside of a whirlpool. Strudel is most often associated with Austrian cuisine, but is also a traditional pastry in the area formerly belonging to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Strudel gained popularity in the 18th century through the Habsburg Empire (1278-1780). In these countries, apple strudel is the most widely known. Apple strudel is considered to be the national dish of Austria, and is the official state pastry of Texas. The Viennese are the ones who made this dish famous with their delicate, thin layers of dough and sweet, tart apple filling. It was the Turkish Baklava pastry, introduced into Austria in 1453 that laid the foundation for strudel. Gradually strudels with different fillings were created. The oldest strudel recipe is for a milk-cream strudel. It was handwritten in 1696 and the original can be found at the Viennese City Library. From 1800 onwards many types of strudels were created. These include apple strudel, almond strudel, semolina strudel, rice strudel, quark strudel, milk-cream-strudel, grape strudel, poppy strudel, nut strudel, cabbage strudel, meat strudel, damson strudel, cherry strudel, pear strudel, apricot strudel, ham strudel, coffee strudel, Parmesan strudel, roll strudel, mushroom strudel, herb strudel, and cinnamon strudel.
Related Slideshow: 2017 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants
268 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Greek
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
1091 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860
Cuisine: Tapas
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
579 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Anthony's Authentic Italian Cuisine
441 Atwells Avenue, Providence, RI 02909
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Providence Marriott Downtown Providence, RI 02904
Cuisine: Globally Inspired, Utilizing Fresh Local Ingredients
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
123 Empire Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American Bistro With French Influence
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
59 DePasquale Plaza Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Casual Italian/ American
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
10 Memorial Blvd. Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Fine Dining Steak House
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Not Participating on Saturdays
177 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Traditional Italian Comfort Food
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Inspired Italian Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
3000 Chapel View Boulevard Cranston, RI 02920
Cuisine: Hearth Style Cuisine And A Mediterranean Italian Menu
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Closed For Lunch On Mondays. Not Participating In Dinner On Saturdays.
393 Taunton Avenue [Rt 44] Seekonk, MA 02771
Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Friday Or Saturday
960 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: French Influenced Inspired By The Seasons
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
50 Weybosset Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Cook & Brown Public House Ltd.
959 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Seasonal American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
259 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809
Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
351 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Upscale Mexican Cuisine
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
60 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary American, Contemporary European
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
312 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Crepes, Cupcakes, Eclectic Fare
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
1149 Division Street Warwick, RI 02818
Cuisine: A Contemporary Version Of The Culinary Classics
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
897 Post Road Warwick, RI 02888
Cuisine: Italian Restaurant
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Serving The Finest Prime Steak, Seafood, And Chops
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: Steak And Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
86 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: French
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Hemenway's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar
121 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
200 Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary Asian Cuisines
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Lunch Menu Not Eligible For Corporate Discounts And Only Offered Monday-Friday From 11:30 Am -2:30 Pm
Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant
120 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Italian
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
82 Hillside Avenue Rehoboth, MA 02769
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
2099 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
121 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Contemporary American Featuring Local Produce
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
288 Warren Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
Cuisine: Portuguese
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
334 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Lunch
Dinner Price: No Dinner
629 Succotash Road South Kingstown, RI 02879
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
They Accept Reservations Online At Rhodyoysters.Com.
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant
Biltmore Hotel Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
5454 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818
Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
322 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
7 Steeple Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: New American- Seasonal And Local
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
1125 Fall River Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771
Dinner Price: $29.95
365 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: New Age Classic Neapolitan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
76 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: American Bistro With French Technique And Asian Influence
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
99 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
762 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Upscale Italian
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
44 Custom House Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: A Favorite Of Julia Child, Pot Au Feu Is America's Oldest French Bistro.
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
393 Charles Street Providence, RI 02904
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
283 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Fresh Seafood, Raw Bar, Sushi Bar
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Seafood
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
455 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818
Cuisine: American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Redlefsen's Rotisserie & Grille
444 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809
Cuisine: Eclectic European, German, Smart Casual
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
370 Richmond Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: B.B.Q.
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
100 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
186 Wayland Avenue Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: American
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: American
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
238 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
5600 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818
Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
Not Participating On Saturdays
289 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
55 Pine Street Providence, RI 02903
Cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse
Serving: Lunch, Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
4 Richmond Square Providence, RI 02906
Cuisine: Wood Grilled American Comfort Food
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $29.95
100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865
Cuisine: Pub Fair
Serving: Dinner
Dinner Price: $34.95
Related Articles
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Bruschetta With Minted Zucchini
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Strawberry Bavarois Cake
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Chick Pea Minestra
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Basque Piperade
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Cauliflowers With Golden Raisins
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: A Plate for Amatrice Earthquake
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Roasted Squab With Figs and Porcini
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Couscous With Spicy Seafood
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Spaghetti With Clams, Lemon & Parsley
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Figs With Honey –Yogurt Cream
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Porchetta With Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Dandelion Salad & Anchovies
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Rustic Country Bread
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: All About Panettone
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Rabbit Pate’ With Crostini
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Vigilia Stuffed Calamari
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Frittata in Pastry Crust
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Brussels Sprout Soup
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Farmer’s Pasta
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Speck & Polenta Wraps
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Chocolate Hazelnut Napoleon
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Pan-Seared Maple Venison
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Black Beans & Chorizo Soup
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Thanksgiving Herb-Roasted Turkey
- Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Sole Stuffed Salmon
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It