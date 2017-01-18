Welcome! Login | Register
 

Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley Out—Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley…

Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday—Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump…

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette

Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard & Chutney Strudel—Chef Walter's Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard &…

RI Prison Escapee Morales Indicted on Charge by Federal Grand Jury—RI Prison Escapee Morales Indicted on Escape Charge

Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car Tax Repeal—Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car…

Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College Shouldn’t Be Paying for It” from Clinton—Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College…

Elorza’s Spending Binge on Attorneys Draws Fire — See Which Firms Raked in the Most—Elorza’s Spending Binge on Attorneys Draws Fire —…

Riley: Pros Predictions for Beating the Treasurer in 2017—Riley: Pros Predictions for Beating the Treasurer in…

Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday—Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration…

 
 

Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard & Chutney Strudel

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Master Chef Walter Potenza, GoLocalProv Food Expert

 

Swiss chard, also known simply as chard, is a beet that is grown for its deep green leaves instead of its root. Swiss chard is highly nutritious and is a good source of several vitamins. It also contains more minerals than most other greens and is very high in fiber. And if it's prepared and cooked the right way, it's absolutely delicious. You may also replace it with greens of choice for this recipe.

Serves 6

Ingredients

18 ounces frozen puff pastry

Flour for the board

1-1/4 pounds Swiss chard, washed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra

Salt to taste

10 ounces cranberry chutney 

5 ounces Swiss cheese, cut into strips

1 egg beaten

Directions

Defrost puff pastry, and roll out slightly thinner on a floured work surface. Chop and saute the Swiss chard in butter for 5 minutes over a medium-high heat; add salt. Spread chutney on the dough. Arrange greens on top, and sprinkle with the cheese strips. Roll up the strudel evenly, and pinch ends to close.

Preheat oven to 350F.

Place the strudel on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper lightly oiled. Brush the egg over the entire surface of the strudel. Bake for 30 minutes, cut into even slices and serve warm.

Note on Strudel. Strudel is a type of sweet or savory layered pastry with a filling inside. The history of strudel dates back for hundreds of years, it was made as an easy yet satisfying meal by the poor. The name Strudel comes from the German word for "whirlpool" or "eddy". The rolled version of the pastry looks like the inside of a whirlpool. Strudel is most often associated with Austrian cuisine, but is also a traditional pastry in the area formerly belonging to the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Strudel gained popularity in the 18th century through the Habsburg Empire (1278-1780). In these countries, apple strudel is the most widely known. Apple strudel is considered to be the national dish of Austria, and is the official state pastry of Texas. The Viennese are the ones who made this dish famous with their delicate, thin layers of dough and sweet, tart apple filling. It was the Turkish Baklava pastry, introduced into Austria in 1453 that laid the foundation for strudel. Gradually strudels with different fillings were created. The oldest strudel recipe is for a milk-cream strudel. It was handwritten in 1696 and the original can be found at the Viennese City Library. From 1800 onwards many types of strudels were created. These include apple strudel, almond strudel, semolina strudel, rice strudel, quark strudel, milk-cream-strudel, grape strudel, poppy strudel, nut strudel, cabbage strudel, meat strudel, damson strudel, cherry strudel, pear strudel, apricot strudel, ham strudel, coffee strudel, Parmesan strudel, roll strudel, mushroom strudel, herb strudel, and cinnamon strudel.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well."  Check out the Chef's website and blog. 

 

Related Slideshow: 2017 Providence Winter Restaurant Week Participants

Prev Next

Andreas Restaurant

268 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Greek 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant 

1091 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860

Cuisine: Tapas 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

579 Benefit Street Restaurant

579 Benefit Street, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Anthony's Authentic Italian Cuisine

441 Atwells Avenue, Providence, RI 02909

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Blend 

57 DePasquale Avenue, Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Latin

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Bluefin Grille

Providence Marriott Downtown Providence, RI 02904

Cuisine: Globally Inspired, Utilizing Fresh Local Ingredients 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Bravo Brasserie

123 Empire Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American Bistro With French Influence 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Caffe Dolce Vita

59 DePasquale Plaza Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Casual Italian/ American 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Camille's

71 Bradford Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Fine Dining Italian With Nuevo Flair

Serving: Lunch, Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Will Not Be Participating On Saturdays

Prev Next

The Capital Grille

10 Memorial Blvd. Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Fine Dining Steak House 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Not Participating on Saturdays

Prev Next

Capriccio

Two Pine Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: White Linen, Italian, Mediterranean

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Cassarino's Ristorante

177 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Traditional Italian Comfort Food 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

CAV

14 Imperial Place Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Upscale Contemporary

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Centro Restaurant and Lounge

One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Inspired Italian Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Chapel Grille

3000 Chapel View Boulevard Cranston, RI 02920

Cuisine: Hearth Style Cuisine And A Mediterranean Italian Menu

Serving: Lunch, Dinner

Dinner Price: $29.95

Closed For Lunch On Mondays. Not Participating In Dinner On Saturdays.

Prev Next

Chardonnay's Restaurant

393 Taunton Avenue [Rt 44] Seekonk, MA 02771

Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Friday Or Saturday

Prev Next

Chez Pascal

960 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: French Influenced Inspired By The Seasons 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Circe Restaurant & Bar

50 Weybosset Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Cook & Brown Public House Ltd.

959 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Seasonal American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

DeWolf Tavern

259 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809

Cuisine: Contemporary American Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

351 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Upscale Mexican Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

The Dorrance

60 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary American, Contemporary European 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

The Duck and Bunny

312 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Crepes, Cupcakes, Eclectic Fare 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Eleven Forty Nine Restaurant

1149 Division Street Warwick, RI 02818

Cuisine: A Contemporary Version Of The Culinary Classics 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Elizabeth of Portofino's

897 Post Road Warwick, RI 02888

Cuisine: Italian Restaurant 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

One West Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Serving The Finest Prime Steak, Seafood, And Chops 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Fred & Steve's Steakhouse

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: Steak And Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Garde at Providence G

86 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: French 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Hemenway's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar

121 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seafood

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

India

1060 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Healthful & Creative Indian Cuisine 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Jacky's Waterplace Restaurant

200 Exchange Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary Asian Cuisines

Serving: Lunch, Dinner

Dinner Price: $29.95

Lunch Menu Not Eligible For Corporate Discounts And Only Offered Monday-Friday From 11:30 Am -2:30 Pm

Prev Next

Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant

120 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Italian 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

La Collina Restaurant and Bar

82 Hillside Avenue Rehoboth, MA 02769

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Legal Sea Foods

2099 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Local 121 Restaurant

121 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Contemporary American Featuring Local Produce 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Madeira Restaurant

288 Warren Avenue East Providence, RI 02914

Cuisine: Portuguese 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

The Malted Barley Providence

334 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Lunch 

Dinner Price: No Dinner

Prev Next

Massimo

134 Atwells Avenue Provicence, RI 02903

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Matunuck Oyster Bar

629 Succotash Road South Kingstown, RI 02879

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

They Accept Reservations Online At Rhodyoysters.Com.

Prev Next

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant

Biltmore Hotel Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Meritage Restaurant

5454 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cuisine: Modern, American, Italian, Asian, Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Metacom Kitchen

322 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

New Rivers

7 Steeple Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: New American- Seasonal And Local 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Not Your Average Joes

1125 Fall River Avenue Seekonk, MA 02771

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: New Age Classic Neapolitan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

76 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: American Bistro With French Technique And Asian Influence 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Persimmon Restaurant

99 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Pizzico Ristorante

762 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Upscale Italian 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Pot au Feu

44 Custom House Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: A Favorite Of Julia Child, Pot Au Feu Is America's Oldest French Bistro. 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Primecut Modern Steakhouse

393 Charles Street Providence, RI 02904

Cuisine: Steakhouse 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Providence Oyster Bar

283 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Fresh Seafood, Raw Bar, Sushi Bar 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Red Fin Crudo & Kitchen

71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Seafood 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Red Stripe East Greenwich

455 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Redlefsen's Rotisserie & Grille

444 Thames Street Bristol, RI 02809

Cuisine: Eclectic European, German, Smart Casual 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Rick's Roadhouse

370 Richmond Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: B.B.Q. 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Rosalina

50 Aborn Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Rosmarin

225a Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

The Salted Slate

186 Wayland Avenue Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95


 

Prev Next

Shipyard at Twin River

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: American 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Siena - Providence

238 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays

Prev Next

Tavola da Siena

400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays

Prev Next

Siena Cucina Enoteca

5600 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818

Cuisine: Authentic Tuscan Cuisine 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Not Participating On Saturdays


 

Prev Next

Tavolo - Providence

289 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

55 Pine Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Sushi, Steakhouse 

Serving: Lunch, Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

Terrazza

645 Douglas Pike Smithfield, RI 02917

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

The Vig

21 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

 


 

Prev Next

Waterman Grille

4 Richmond Square Providence, RI 02906

Cuisine: Wood Grilled American Comfort Food 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $29.95

Prev Next

Wicked Good Bar & Grill

100 Twin River Road Lincoln, RI 02865

Cuisine: Pub Fair 

Serving: Dinner

Dinner Price: $34.95

Prev Next

XO Cafe

125 North Main Street Providence, RI 02903

Cuisine: Celebrates The Fusion Of Fine Food, Wine And Funky Art. 

Serving: Dinner 

Dinner Price: $34.95

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!