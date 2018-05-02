Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Sweet Pepper Puff Pastry

Serve 6

Use a young pecorino for this dish: a sharp, aged Pecorino will overshadow the subtle vegetable flavor of the filling. The peppers can be roasted up to 2 days ahead and kept in the refrigerator until you are ready to stuff and bake the pie.

Ingredients

2 red peppers

3 zucchini, cut into rounds

1 pound puff pastry, thawed

Flour for the dusting

12 sundried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained

½ pounds freshly grated Pecorino Romano

2 tablespoons minced basil leaves

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Grill the peppers directly over an open gas flame, turning them with tongs to cook evenly on all sides; it should take about 10 minutes. (Or cook them under a preheated broiled for 20 minutes, turning to cook them evenly on all sides, until the skin is black all over). Peel them, remove the seeds, and cut into strips. Preheat the oven to 400F. Cook the zucchini on a hot grill until lightly browned on both sides, turning once. Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured counter to a thickness of 1/10 of an inch; line an 8 inch spring-form pie pan with it. Add the zucchini, roasted peppers, and sundried tomatoes, sprinkling each layer with the Pecorino, basil, salt (not too much since Pecorino is quite salty), and pepper. Drizzle with the olive oil and bake for 35 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden. Un-mold and serve warm or hot, and cut into wedges.

