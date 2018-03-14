Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Stuffed Rabbit With Peas

When rabbit meat is on the menu, expect controversy to follow. It is socially acceptable to use farm animals, such as cows and chickens, as food; however, many people balk at the idea of eating rabbit, according to several publications. Despite this resistance to consuming rabbits, this lean meat serves as a healthful and nutritious alternative to beef and pork. Rabbit meat is relatively low in fat; each 3-ounce serving has 6.8 grams of fat, which accounts for 37 percent of the calories. Compared to beef and pork, rabbit is the clear choice -- 3 ounces of beef has 18.3 grams, and 3 ounces of pork has 8.2 grams. The USDA regulates rabbit meat with a grading system similar to that applied to poultry processing. The Food Safety and Inspection Service inspect and approve the rabbit meat. After the meat is approved, a grade is applied to it based on its texture and quality. The grades for rabbit meat, in descending order of quality, are grade A, grade B and grade C. So go ahead and enjoy the real new white meat!

Ingredients

1 rabbit about 5 pounds

4 pitted black olives

1 cup chopped mixed vegetables (zucchini, carrot, and red pepper)

2 tablespoons pine nuts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced basil

1 tablespoon minced rosemary

1 tablespoon minced sage

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (Redoro Brand)

For the sauce

¾ pound cherry tomatoes

1 cup peas, boiled and cooled

2 scallion, minced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon minced fennel fronds or wild fennel

Directions

Prepare the rabbit: Preheat the oven to 400F. With a sharp knife, debone the rabbit (or ask the butcher to do it for you to save time); you will need the meat from the belly and the back. Process the olives, vegetables and pine nuts together in a food processor until they are finely chopped. Place the belly meat on a wide sheet of moistened parchment paper; sprinkle with salt and pepper, and spread with the vegetable-olive-pine nut mixture.

Cover with the meat from the back. Sprinkle the parchment paper with the minced basil, rosemary, and sage. Begin rolling the rabbit, lifting the paper to help yourself along; the rabbit, wrapped in the paper, will be coated with the herbs. Tie with butcher’s string and place in a roasting pan. Brush with olive oil; bake for 35 minutes, or until done. Meanwhile, make the sauce: Peel, seed, and mince all but 5 tomatoes. Cut the remaining tomatoes in half. Pass half of the boiled peas through a fine sieve. Cook the minced tomatoes and scallions with the olive oil for 3 minutes. Stir in the pea puree, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Cook until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes over medium heat; spread out on a platter. Unwrap the rabbit and slice it in thick rounds; arrange the rounds over the sauce. Garnish with whole peas, halved tomatoes, and fennel fronds and serve immediately.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog