Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Seafood Antipasto

Serves 6

Use whatever shellfish is freshest at the market, and opt for as many varieties as possible. Of course, any other additional shellfish not listed here are welcome.

Ingredients

6 pounds mix shellfish (cockles, Manila clams, cherrystone clams, and mussels), scrubbed and rinsed

Salt for soaking

3 cups dry white wine

2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 teaspoon minced marjoram

2 tablespoons, fresh parsley, minced

¾ pound new potatoes

¾ pound cherry tomatoes

1 head lettuce, washed and dried

½ cup Redoro Extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano

1 tablespoon minced basil

Directions

Thoroughly clean the shellfish: Soak all the clams and mussels separately in bowls of water to cover with 1 teaspoon of salt for 30 minutes, drain, and rinse; scrub the mussels and remove any beards.

Cook each of the varieties of shellfish separately in a covered 2-quart pot with ¼ cup water, ¼ cup of wine, and a little thyme, marjoram, and parsley until the shells open up, about 5 minutes over medium-high heat; you may not need all the wine. (Reserve 1 tablespoon of the parsley for the dressing.)

Shell the clams and mussels (discard any that do not open), keeping a few clams in their shells to serve as decoration. Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil with the potatoes and 1 teaspoon of salt; cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, then drain and slice into rounds. Cut the cherry tomatoes into wedges. Arrange the lettuce cut chiffonade in thin slices, while leaving few leaves to arrange around a platter. Top with shellfish, potatoes, and cherry tomatoes. Garnish with the clams in their shells.

In a small bowl make the dressing: combine the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, and the reserved parsley. Pour over the antipasto and serve immediately.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog