Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Roast Beef & Eggplant Roll

This summer appetizer of sliced roast beef and grilled eggplant from your favorite market is served at room temperature. This versatile application may also be applied to turkey breast or chicken breast. The fillings are entirely personalized and could include any grilled vegetables with a firm texture.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant

Salt

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra

Freshly ground black pepper

4 eggs

1 red bell pepper

1 anchovy fillet

1 tablespoon capers, packed in salt, rinsed

12 thin slices roast beef

12 lettuce leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 400F. Using a mandolin or a sharp knife cut the eggplant into 12 thin slices. Place the slice in a colander in the sink, and sprinkle liberally with salt. This process draws excess moisture and helps remove any bitter taste. After 30 minutes, rinse the salt off the eggplant, and pat dry. Heat a grill pan over high heat, or light a grill. Brush the eggplant slices with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill the slices for 30 seconds per side, and set aside. Place the eggs in a small sauce pan, and add enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Place over high heat, bring to a boil, and then turn off the heat and cover. Set aside for 15 minutes, then drain the eggs, and plunge them into a bowl of ice water. Peel the eggs, and set aside. Rub the red pepper with olive oil, and place it on a baking sheet. Place in the oven, and roast until its skin is blackened on all sides, about 20 minutes.

You will need to turn it during the roasting. Place the red pepper in a brown paper bag or under an inverted bowl for 10 minutes. The steam will help loosen the skin, making easier to peel. Peel the bell pepper, and discard the stems and seeds. Set aside. Place 2 of the hard boiled eggs, in a food processor, along with the anchovy, capers, and half of the roasted pepper.

Adjust flavoring with salt and black pepper, and process until smooth. Lay the roast beef slices on work surface. Cover each with a slice of eggplant, and spread the egg mixture over. Roll up into little tubes. Arrange the lettuce leaves on a platter, and place the roast beef rolls on top. Cut the remaining egg into wedges and place them around the platter. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.

