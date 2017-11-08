Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Ricotta & Rum Pie
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Many recipes are made with fresh ricotta cheese, and whether you choose sweets or savory the results are always satisfying because the cheese is very adaptable to any techniques. In the culinary world, there is an unwritten rule that comes from thousands of years of practice and experience: don’t throw anything away that you don’t have to. Ricotta is a classic example. This soft, sweet, white cheese is made from what is left over after making other cheeses. Strictly speaking, ricotta is not really considered a cheese, but a latticino—which means a dairy by-product—just as cow or buffalo milk mozzarellas are. Basically ricotta is made from whey—that is, the watery liquid that remains after cow, sheep or goat cheese is made.
For the dough
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup shortening
3 large eggs lightly beaten with a fork
1 tablespoon golden rum
For the filling
1 pound ricotta cheese, softened slightly with a fork
1 cup granulated sugar
2 packets vanilla powder available at specialty shops
2 large eggs + 1 egg yolk (beaten with a fork)
2 tablespoon golden rum
For the dough
Mix together flour, sugar and baking powder. Add the shortening and mix with hands to form pea size pieces. Add the eggs and rum. Mix together by hand to form pliable dough carefully folded not to over mix. Wrap dough with plastic wrap and set aside while making the filling.
For the filling
Add the sugar and vanilla powder to the ricotta. Add the rum to the eggs then add this mixture to the ricotta mixture. Whisk all the ingredients together gently for about 30 seconds until well mixed.
Assembly
Lightly spray the sides of a 10" round spring form with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper.
Take ¾ of the dough and roll it out on a lightly floured surface into a circle (1/4” thick) that is large enough to fit the bottom and sides of the pan.
Cut away any excess dough from the sides of pan. Use extra pieces of dough to patch any holes that may have formed.
Pour the filling into the dough covered pan and use a spatula to even out the top.
Gather remaining pieces of dough and roll out onto a lightly floured surface. With a pastry cutter, cut ¾” wide strips of dough and place over the filling in a lattice pattern.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until very light golden in color.
While still warm, sprinkle the top lightly with sugar.
When cooled, sprinkle lightly with icing sugar, top with wild cherries if preferred, cut into wedges and enjoy.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Need to Eat in RI Before You Die
Veal Parm - Capriccio
2 Pine Street, Providence
The veal is Sautéed, Milk-Fed Scaloppine, Lightly Breaded, Provolone, Marinara, House-Made Ricotta Gnocchi
Capriccio serves international cuisine with a Northern Italian/Mediterranean accent, artfully prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients. They also serve over 550 bottles of wine.
However, the veal parm is what you must order.
Old Fashioned Chocolate Covered Donut - Allie's Donuts
3661 Quaker Lane, North Kingstown
Donuts certainly aren't lacking anywhere you turn in the state, but if you want to go real Rhode Island, get an old fashioned with chocolate frosting from Allies.
Allies opened in 1968, and a variety of homemade donuts and is open Monday -Friday from 5 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Baked Stuff Shrimp - Twin Oaks
100 Sabra Street, Cranston
Twin Oaks has all kinds of great food, but their baked stuff shrimp is some of the best that you will have. Five shrimp that are ready to be eaten as is or dump drawn butter all over them and dig in. Either way, Twin Oaks Baked Stuff Shrimp is some of the best you will have.
Twin Oaks opened in 1933 with only two small private dinning rooms that held only 16 people. Since then, Twin Oaks has grown to six dining rooms and seats 650 people.
Twin Oaks is open Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pizza - Caserta Pizzeria
121 Spruce Street, Providence
If you like Pizza, Caserta Pizzeria is where you have to go. It's quick, easy and really good.
Caserta Pizzeria has been open since 1953. Caserta offers a casual, kid friend dining room and free parking in their private lot.
Caserta is open Sunday – Thursday 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Awful Awful & Grilled Hot Dog - Newport Creamery
673 Smith Street, Providence
208 West Main Road, Middletown (the original Newport Creamery)
Feel free to have anything, but an Awful Awful and grilled hot dog make you real Rhode Island. The clown sundae is a close second.
Newport Creamery originally opened in 1940 and has since grown to 11 Rhode Island locations and two Massachusetts locations.
Newport Creamery is open Sunday - Thursday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Steak - Capital Grille
10 Memorial Boulevard Suite 101, Providence
There are a lot of places in which Providence can take pride in and Capital Grille is high on the list. Capital Grille will serve you some of the best steaks that you will ever eat and some of the best wine that you will ever drink to go with it.
Capital Grille was born at Union Station in Providence in 1990 and has since become a national chain. Capital Grille is a fine dining restaurant known for their dry steaks and wine selection of over 350 bottles.
The hours are as follows:
Mon-Thu:
11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Fri:
11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Sat:
5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Sun:
4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Chocolate Cake - Gregg's
1303 North Main Street, Providence
You have not had chocolate Cake until you have had it from Gregg's Restaurant. The cake has been named the best in Rhode Island for 12 straight years. The cake is a must have for chocolate lovers.
Gregg's opened their first restaurant in 1972 in Warwick, Rhode Island and has since opened locations in Providence, East Providence and North Kingstown.
The hours of operation are as follows.
Monday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Friday 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Sunday 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Hot Weiners - Olneyville NY System
18 Plainfield Street, Providence
Hot wieners at Olneyville New York System is a Rhode Island must!
The first NY System was opened in the late 1930's and moved to it's present location in 1953. NY System was open 24 hours until 1968.
Olneyville NY System was given the James Beard Foundation: America's Classics award in 2014.
The hours are as follows.
Mon – Thu: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Fri – Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Sun: Noon – 2:00 a.m.
Clam Cakes - George's of Galilee
250 Sand Hill Cove Road, Port of Galilee
Enjoy the beautiful views of the Block Island Sound while chowing down on clam cakes at George's of Galilee.
George's of Galilee opened in 1948 and offers customers five different dining rooms, two floors and out door dining. Before you go, be sure to check the schedule for live entertainment that is taking place.
George's of Galilee is open daily at 11:30 a.m.
Calamari - Luigi's
1357 Hartford Avenue, Johnston
Luigi's has been making calamari since 1976 and while there are plenty of places to get calamari in Rhode Island, Luigi's is the best place to go. Their calamari is tossed with sliced hot peppers in our garlic butter.
Luigi's Restaurant opened in 1971 and has served great food at great prices ever since. If you are unable to stick around for dinner, be sure to check out the gourmet express and get dinner to go.
The hours are as follows:
Tuesday thru Thursday: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm - Serving Dinner
Friday and Saturday: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm - Serving Dinner
Sunday: 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm - Serving Dinner
Sushi - Haruki East
127 Wayland Ave, Providence
Sushi lover? Then get over to Haruki East and dig in to their sushi bar, it is an absolute must do.
Haruki East has been a part of Providence for 17 years and continues to provide some of the best sushi in the state.
Haruki is an upscale but comfortable restaurant that features a chi-chi bar in one room and a sushi bar lining one side of the dining room.
The Hours of operation are as follows:
Lunch - 12:00-3:00 PM (Monday-Saturday)
Dinner - 3:00-10:00 PM (Monday-Thursday)
3:00-11:00 PM (Friday & Saturday)
4:30-10:00 PM (Sunday)
Chicken Dinner - Wrights Chicken Farm
84 Inman Road, Harrisville
Looking for a good chicken dinner while spending quality time with family and friends? Get over to Wrights Chick Farm and order their chicken dinner, served family style. You will not regret the trip.
Wrights farm has been a staple of Rhode Island since 1972 and 50 years later it is still going strong. Wrights is a great place for family dinner, outings, team banquets or just simply to hang out.
On a bucket list of food, this is another Rhode Island must do.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Thursday & Friday 4 - 9 p.m.
Saturday - Noon - 9 p.m.
Sunday - Noon - 8 p.m.
Burger - Harry's Bar & Burger
121 N Main Street, Providence
Looking for a good Burger? Harry's Bar and Burger is the place you have to go and order any one of their burger options which are served in the form of sliders.
Harry's Bar & Burger is a great spot to go for burgers and beer. There are two locations, one on N Main Street and the other on Federal Hill.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Mon-Thu: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m.
Fri-Sat: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 a.m.
Sun: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m.
Fried Clams - Evelyn's Drive in
2335 Main Road, Tiverton
Seafood in Rhode Island is some of the best in the country and there are certainly plenty of options. If you are looking for fried clams, Evelyn's Drive in is the place that you have to go. The clams are made even better by the fact that you can sit out on the patio and look out to the water while eating.
Evelyn's Drive in has been in operation since 1969 and has worked to incorporate true recipes , classic seafood and even some new stuff. For over 40 years Evelyn's has provided a clean, comfortable and relaxed family environment for all to enjoy.
The restaurant even provides a dock for boaters who are looking to grab a bite.
Evelyn's is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Antipasto- Mediterraneo
134 Atwells Avenue, Providence
Sometimes you might not be looking for a full meal, maybe just an app. If so, Mediterraneo serves little necks that are a must have. Head there and order Antipasto Della Casa.
Mediterraneo is one of the best restaurants on Federal Hill, and there certainly are a lot of them. Mediterraneo offers dinner, dancing and a great variety of food to keep you entertained.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: Lunch: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dinner: 3:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Sunday: Lunch/Brunch: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dinner: 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Gourmet Pizza - Al Forno
577 South Main Street, Providence
If your into freshly made gourmet pizzas, and who isn't, Al Forno Restaurant is the place for you. They serve a variety of pizzas all of which will leave you wanting more.
Alforno opened in January of 1980 and serves dishes that are made to reflect products of New England's Farms and Waters cooked in wood burning ovens and on grills.
Hours of operation are as follows:
Tuesday-Friday 5:00-10:00 p.m.
Saturday 4:00-10:00 p.m.
Hot Wings - Smoke House
31 Scotts Wharf, Newport
If you like hot and wings then Smoke House is a place you have to go and order their hot wings. Make sure you order enough drinks to go along with the wings.
Smoke House in Newport is a laid back seasonal hang out where customers can enjoy great food and a great variety of drinks to go along with it.
Hours of operation are as follows:
Monday - Friday: 11:30 a.m. - late
Saturday - Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - late
Paella - Spain Restaurant
1073 Reservoir Ave, Cranston
Go over to Spain Restaurant and order their Paella Valenciana. The dish offers a great variety of seafood and is the perfect meal if you can't make up your mind.
Spain Restaurant opened in 1987 on Narragansett Pier and moved to its present location in Cranston in 1994. Spain gets all their fish from local fisherman when possible.
The hours of operation are:
Sunday 1:00-9:00 p.m.
Monday CLOSED
Tuesday 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Thursday 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Friday 4:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday 4:30-10:30 p.m.
Burger - Stanley's
535 Dexter Street, Central Falls
There is no burger like a "Stanleyburger." On the list of great burger places, Stanley's is high up there. That's why, going to Stanley's for a burger is a must on any bucket list.
Since 1932, Stanley's Famous Hamburgers has been comfort food at it's finest. Stanley's uses top quality beef and their "Stanlyburgers" have become know region wide.
Hours of operation are:
Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Sunday: CLOSED
Sangria & Paehla - Madeira
288 Warren Avenue, East Providence
How about some Portuguese Paehla? and to help it along have some Sangria as well. Make this bucket list combination happen at Madeira Restaurant in East Providence.
Madeira was established in 1987 and serves traditional Portuguese cuisine to the best quality. All meals at Madeira are cooked to order. Madeira has been a staple of Providence for over 25 years.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Sun:12:00PM - 10:00PM Mon - Thur:11:30AM - 10:00PM Fri - Sat:11:30AM - 11:00PM
Brunch - Perro Salado
19 Charles Street, Newport
Perro Salado for brunch is a Rhode Island must. With their expansive menu, it's hard to go wrong, no matter what you pick.
The name Perro Salado means "The Salty Dog." Perro Salado is a friendly, vibrant restaurant that serves Mexican cuisine.
Hours are as follows:
Open Nightly at 5 p.m.
Sunday Brunch 12 - 3 p.m.
Snow Ball in Hell - Clarke Cook House
1 Bannisters Wharf, Newport
You have not had desert until you have had a Snow Ball in Hell from Clarke Cook House in Newport. This is a must on any bucket list for food in Rhode Island.
Clarke Cook House is the heartbeat of Newport and is know for it's innovative cuisine.The well preserved 18th century dining rooms make it truly and unparalleled Newport experience.
Hours are as follows:
Lunch: Daily: 11:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Brunch: Sundays 11:30 - 3 p.m.
Dinner: Nightly: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Ceviche - Los Andes
903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence
Get over to Los Andes in Providence and order their Ceviche. After it refreshes you, you will be glad you ordered it. This is definitely a food bucket list item.
Los Andes serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks and is a great venue for private functions.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Mon 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thu 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sun 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dynamites - The Castle Restaurant
420 Social Street, Woonsocket
You have never had a sandwich like this before. Dynamites at The Castle is a Rhode Island must.
The Castle is a family run, home style cooking restaurant with kid and group friendly atmospheres. They offer a variety of food from seafood to sandwiches. But dynamites is what you must order.
Hours are as follows:
Mon-Sat: 11:00 am-7:30 pm
