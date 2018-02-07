Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Rack of Lamb Persille’

Serve 6

This dish gets its name from the addition of persillade, a mixture of butter-moistened bread crumbs, parsley and garlic. Patted onto the meat during the last 10 minutes of roasting, the crumbs create a crumbly, golden brown crust along the edge of each chop. Serve this elegant entree with zucchini and corn soufflés on the side.

Ingredients

3 small or 2 large racks of lamb, Frenched style

Redoro Extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups loosely packed fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon chopped California garlic cloves (3 cloves)

1 cup fresh white bread crumbs, unflavored

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (2 lemons)

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Place the racks in a roasting pan, fat side up. Rub the tops with olive oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Roast the lamb for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, place the parsley and garlic in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade and process until they're both finely minced. Add the bread crumbs and lemon zest and process for a second until combined. Take the lamb out of the oven and quickly press the parsley mixture on top of the meat. Drizzle with the melted butter and return immediately to the oven and roast for another 15 minutes. Take the lamb out of the oven and cover with aluminum foil. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes, cut in single or double chops, and serve.

ZUCCHINI AND CORN SOUFFLE

Serve 10

Ingredients

2 medium zucchini (about 1-1/2 pounds), shredded

2-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

6 large eggs

2 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed, or canned corn, drained

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 green onions, finely chopped

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/4 cups 2% milk

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese, or any good melting cheese of choice

Directions

Place zucchini in a colander over a plate; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and toss. Let stand 30 minutes. Rinse and drain well; blot dry with paper towels. Meanwhile, separate eggs; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Grease a 2-1/2-qt. soufflé dish; dust lightly with flour. Preheat oven to 350°. Place corn in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 3-5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Cool slightly. Cut corn from cobs and place in a large bowl. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add green onions and zucchini; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour, pepper and remaining salt until blended; gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Add to corn; stir in cheese. Stir a small amount of hot zucchini mixture into egg yolks; return all to bowl, stirring constantly. Cool slightly. In a large bowl, beat egg whites on high speed until stiff but not dry. With a rubber spatula, gently stir a fourth of the egg whites into zucchini mixture. Fold in remaining egg whites. Transfer to prepared dish. Bake 45-50 minutes or until top is puffed and center appears set. Serve immediately.

