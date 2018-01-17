Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Pumpkin Soup with Pumpkin Seed Bread

In the United States, pumpkins go hand in hand with the fall holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving, but I think they can be enjoyed in different winter’s moths in a variety of ways. This nutritious and versatile plant features flowers, seeds and flesh that are edible and rich in vitamins. Pumpkin is used to make soups, desserts and breads, and many Americans include pumpkin pies as a featured holiday dessert. In this soup, mushrooms may also be added for extra texture.

Ingredients

For the pumpkin seed bread

¾ ounces fresh yeast

1pound and 2 ounces strong flour

½ ounces salt

½ ounces caster sugar

2 ounces olive oil, plus extra for greasing

9 ounces warm water

5½ ounces pumpkin seeds

For the soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 pounds and 4 ounces pumpkin, peeled and cut into 1cm/½ in cubes

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2-1/2 cups fresh chicken stock

1 lime, juice only

1 cup double (heavy whipping) cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, to serve

2 tablespoons coriander cress

Directions

For the pumpkin seed bread, grease the insides of six small, very well cleaned clay flower pots. (Alternatively use a large loaf tin and bake the bread for longer.)

In a bowl, or a food processor with dough hook attached, mix together the yeast, flour, salt, sugar and oil until well combined.

Gradually add the warm water, a tablespoon at a time, until the mixture comes together as soft dough. (You may not need all of the water.)

Add the pumpkin seeds and knead gently for 5-8 minutes, or until the seeds are combined and the dough is smooth and elastic.

Place the dough into the prepared flower pots, cover with a clean tea towel and set aside in a warm place to prove for 1-1 ½ hours.

Preheat the oven to 190C/375F/Gas 6.

When the dough has proved, transfer to the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the bread has risen and is golden-brown. (The bread is cooked through when it sounds hollow when tapped firmly on the base.)

For the soup: heats a frying pan until hot, then add the oil, onion and pumpkin and fry for 1-2 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook for another minute, then add the stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for about 5-6 minutes, or until the squash is tender.

Pour into a blender and blend to a fine purée (do this is batches if necessary).

Place the soup back into a clean saucepan and add the lime juice and cream, then season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Return to the heat to warm through.

To serve, ladle the soup into soup plates and drizzle over a little extra virgin olive oil and a scattering of cress. Serve immediately with the pumpkin seed bread.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog