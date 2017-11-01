Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Pizza Margherita

All of us have a special recipe and methods we enjoy for our favorite pizza. I propose this one below. Follow these steps carefully and you will be rewarded with a winning crisp yet chewy crust, a perfect canvas for bright homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and verdant basil leaves.

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

For dough:

1 -1/4-ounce package active dry yeast (2 -1/4 teaspoon)

1- 3/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, divided, plus more for dusting

3/4 cup warm water, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

For topping:

1 (14-to 15-ounces) can whole tomatoes in juice

2 large garlic cloves, smashed

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 basil leaves plus more for sprinkling

1 plus more for sprinkling

1/4 teaspoon sugar

6 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

Equipment: a pizza stone

Preparation

Make dough:

Stir together yeast, 1 tablespoon flour, and 1/4 cup warm water in a large bowl and let stand until surface appears creamy, about 5 minutes. (If mixture doesn't appear creamy, discard and start over with new yeast.)

Add 1 1/4 cups flour, remaining 1/2 cup water, salt, and oil and stir until smooth. Stir in enough flour (1/4 to 1/3 cup) for dough to begin to pull away from side of bowl. (Dough will be slightly wet.)

Knead on a floured surface, lightly re-flouring when dough becomes too sticky, until smooth, soft, and elastic, about 8 minutes. Form into a ball, put in a bowl, and dust with flour. Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel (not terry cloth) and let rise in a draft-free place at warm room temperature until doubled, about 1 1/4 hours.

Make tomato sauce while dough rises:

Pulse tomatoes with juice in a blender briefly to make a chunky purée.

Cook garlic in oil in a small heavy saucepan over medium-low heat until fragrant and pale golden, about 2 minutes. Add tomato purée, basil, sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon salt and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 40 minutes. Season with salt and cool.

Heat pizza stone while dough rises:

At least 45 minutes before baking pizza, put stone on oven rack in lower third of electric oven (or on floor of gas oven) and preheat oven to 500°F.

Shape dough:

Do not punch down. Dust dough with flour, and then transfer to a parchment-lined pizza peel or large baking sheet. Pat out dough evenly with your fingers and stretch into a 14-inch round, re-flouring fingers if necessary.

Assemble pizza:

Spread sauce over dough, leaving a 1-inch border (there may be some sauce left over). Arrange cheese on top, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border.

Slide pizza on parchment onto pizza stone. Bake until dough is crisp and browned and cheese is golden and bubbling in spots, 13 to 16 minutes. Transfer pizza to a cutting board by using a peel or a sheet pan. Cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with some basil leaves before slicing.

Chef’s notes:

•Dough can be allowed to rise slowly in the refrigerator (instead of in a warm place) for 1 day. Bring to room temperature before shaping.

•Tomato sauce can be made 5 days ahead and chilled.

Pizza History

The pizza Margherita is one of the symbols of Italian cuisine throughout the world. Invented in June 1889 by the Neapolitan pizza maker Raffaele Esposito in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy, the color combination of its ingredients is not accidental: the red tomato, white mozzarella and green basil, represent the Italian flag. Although the creation of pizza Margherita is relatively recent, the pizza has very ancient origins. Even the ancient Egyptians were making flat bread baked in the oven that can be considered a sort of ancestor of pizza. But evidence relating to the preparation of food similar to pizza is present throughout the history of Mediterranean civilization: disks of leavened dough baked or grilled and served as both sweet and savory dishes, were already popular at the time of the Etruscans and continued to be prepared by Europeans until the middle Ages. The combination of pizza with tomato sauce was born in Naples in 1730, when for the first time the traditional Neapolitan bread was paired with tomato sauce, which originated in Spain. That fortunate combination became known as pizza, first a symbol of Neapolitan cuisine and later of Italian food in general.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog